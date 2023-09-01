US judge sentences Proud Boy Pezzola to 10 years in prison for Capitol riot role

WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Friday sentenced Dominic Pezzola, a member of the far-right Proud Boys, to 10 years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, after a jury convicted him of several felonies including assaulting police.

