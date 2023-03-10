US Markets
US judge says will order DOJ advertisting case against Google to stay in Virginia

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

March 10, 2023 — 10:42 am EST

Written by Diane Bartz for Reuters ->

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 10 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge said on Friday that a Justice Department lawsuit against Alphabet's GOOGL.O Google regarding its dominance of advertising technology would remain in Virginia, rejecting Google's bid to move it to New York.

"I am going to rule against you," Judge Leonie Brinkema told an attorney for Google.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

