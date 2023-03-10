US judge says will order DOJ advertisting case against Google to stay in Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 10 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge said on Friday that a Justice Department lawsuit against Alphabet's GOOGL.O Google regarding its dominance of advertising technology would remain in Virginia, rejecting Google's bid to move it to New York.

"I am going to rule against you," Judge Leonie Brinkema told an attorney for Google.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

((Diane.Bartz@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8313))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.