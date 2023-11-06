US judge says NCAA athletes can pursue class actions seeking over $1.3 bln

By Mike Scarcella

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Lawsuits accusing the National Collegiate Athletic Association of depriving U.S. college athletes of billions of dollars in compensation for the commercial use of their "name, image and likeness" can move ahead as a class action, a California federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken on Friday certified three classes of current former student-athletes in the NCAA cases, including a monetary damages class exposing the governing body for U.S. collegiate sports to more than $1.3 billion in claims.

The plaintiffs said the classes comprise more than 184,000 members who played men's football and basketball, women's basketball and other sports for schools in the NCAA's Division I, the top tier for U.S. college athletics.

The students accuse the NCAA and its conferences of conspiring to restrict payments to athletes for television broadcasts, video games and other revenue sources.

The NCAA had argued that there was no "legal or factual support" for granting the students class-action status. The NCAA's attorneys argued among other things that there was no market — a necessary part of antitrust cases — for students' "name, image and likeness" in television broadcasts.

In a statement, the NCAA disagreed with the ruling and said name, image and likeness (NIL) is "highly specific" and not appropriate for class-action treatment. The NCAA said it "fully supports all student-athletes profiting from their NIL rights."

Co-lead plaintiffs' attorneys Jeffrey Kessler and Steven Berman in a statement called the decision "a huge step forward" and said the case "has the potential to bring economic justice and fairness to the big business of college sports."

A trial is scheduled for January 2025 in the litigation, which began in 2020 over the NCAA's refusal to allow college athletes to make any money for their name, image and likeness.

The association in 2021 dialed back some rules, allowing third parties to pay some forms of compensation.

The plaintiffs contend the NCAA and its co-defendants have "continued to collusively agree to forbid themselves from directly paying class members."

The case is In re College Athlete NIL Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 4:20-cv-03919-CW.

For plaintiffs: Steve Berman of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro; and Jeffrey Kessler of Winston & Strawn

For NCAA: Beth Wilkinson and Rakesh Kilaru of Wilkinson Stekloff; and Jacob Danziger of ArentFox Schiff

Read more:

NCAA hit with antitrust lawsuit in US court over 'amateurism' rules

Ivy League defends ban on athletic scholarships in antitrust lawsuit

NCAA balks at athletes' $1.3 billion antitrust lawsuit, calling it speculative

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.