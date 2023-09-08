US judge says Argentina owes billions following YPF payout trial

By Jonathan Stempel and Nate Raymond

NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Argentina suffered a big legal defeat on Friday as a U.S. judge ruled that the country owed at least $8.4 billion plus interest to minority shareholders of YPF YPFD.BA arising from the government's 2012 seizure of a majority stake in the oil and gas company.

U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska in Manhattan ruled in favor of Burford Capital BURF.L, which funded the litigation brought by shareholders Petersen Energia Inversora and Eton Park Capital Management LP, and according to court papers was entitled to a respective 70% and 75% of their damages.

The judge also awarded 8% prejudgment interest running from May 3, 2012, about 2-1/2 weeks later than the shareholders proposed when they sought $7.62 billion of prejudgment interest on top of $8.43 billion of damages.

The exact amount it will now owe was not immediately clear.

Argentina had argued it owed no more than $4.92 billion and that a big payout "would further burden a sovereign nation with a populace enduring pressing economic challenges and would far exceed Argentina's budget for many critical services."

Preska ruled after a three-day non-jury trial held in late July.

She had previously ruled that Argentina had breached its obligations to the shareholders by seizing the 51% YPF stake held by Repsol REP.MC without tendering for the remaining shares, including those held by Petersen and Eton Park.

Argentina government spokeswoman Gabriela Cerruti posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the country would appeal Preska's decision immediately. "We will continue to defend energy sovereignty and our state company YPF against vulture funds," she said.

Burford, a litigation funding company, in a statement acknowledged the ruling and said it was analyzing it. Its shares were up 14.6% at $15.90 at midday.

The trial concerned how much Argentina owed in damages.

The shareholders' $8.43 billion of damages estimate was based on Argentina's seizure of the YPF shares on April 16, 2012, which they said transferred "control." They also sought 8% annual interest from the April 16 date, based on the 6% to 8% commercial rates charged by Argentine courts.

Argentina countered that the trigger date was May 7, 2012, when the law allowed it to exercise rights attached to the seized shares, and the interest rate should be zero or at most 3%.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston and Jonathan Stempel in New York; additional reporting by Adam Jourdan in Buenos Aires; Editing by Mark Porter and Richard Chang)

((Nate.Raymond@thomsonreuters.com and Twitter @nateraymond; 347-243-6917; Reuters Messaging: nate.raymond.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.