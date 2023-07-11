US judge rules Microsoft deal to buy Activision can go forward

Adds detail on FTC argument, Microsoft comment

WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge ruled on Tuesday that Microsoft may go forward with its planned acquisition of videogame maker Activision Blizzard, turning aside antitrust enforcers' request for a preliminary injunction to temporarily stop the $69 billion deal.

The court separately extended its temporary restraining order to July 14 at 11:59 pm to allow the FTC to appeal.

The FTC had originally asked the judge to stop the proposed deal, arguing it would give Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, maker of the Xbox gaming console, exclusive access to ActivisionATVI.O games including the best-selling "Call of Duty." The agency's concern was that the deal would potentially preclude the availability of those videogames on other platforms.

"Our merger will benefit consumers and workers. It will enable competition rather than allow entrenched market leaders to continue to dominate our rapidly growing industry,” Bobby Kotick, Activision Blizzard CEO said in a statement.

Microsoft President Brad Smith tweeted that the company was "grateful" for the "quick and thorough" decision.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz, writing by Kanishka Singh: Editing by Caitlin Webber)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +12024508248;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.