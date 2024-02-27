US judge pledges discrimination-free courts after diversity policy complaints

By Nate Raymond

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The chief judge of the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has sought to assure two Republican U.S. senators that the court is committed to not allowing discrimination after they complained about three district court judges' policies that give young, women, and minority lawyers more opportunities to argue cases in court.

"In our roles both as administrators of justice and as employer, we are committed to ensuring an environment free of discrimination," Chief U.S. Circuit Judge Diane Sykes said in a letter to Senators John Kennedy of Louisiana and Ted Cruz of Texas made public Tuesday.

However, because those policies are the subject of a misconduct complaint, Sykes, an appointee of Republican former President George W. Bush, said she could not address many questions they raised about them in their own letter on Feb. 7.

The complaint and the senators' letter focused on orders that U.S. District Judges Nancy Rosenstengel, Staci Yandle and David Dugan in Illinois' Southern District issued in 2020 encouraging the participation of "newer, female, and minority attorneys" in court proceedings.

Under the policies, parties can alert the judges if they intend to have a less-experienced, female, or minority attorney argue a motion. The judges in turn "strongly consider" giving extra time for oral argument and allowing more experienced attorneys to provide the newer ones assistance.

The misconduct complaint, filed with the 7th Circuit by America First Legal, a conservative legal group founded by former Trump White House adviser Stephen Miller, alleged the policies discriminated based on race and sex.

Kennedy and Cruz in their letter echoed that complaint, saying the judges were granting oral argument requests based on an attorney's race or sex rather than the substance of the case before the judge.

Sykes, in her letter, cited several avenues available to address concerns by employees, litigants or others about potentially discriminatory practices or standing orders, such as its systems to address misconduct or employee disputes.

The senators and America First Legal did not respond to requests for comment, nor did the Illinois judges.

The senators had also asked if the circuit had conducted any training sessions related to the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark affirmative action ruling in June ending the consideration of race as a factor in college admissions.

The senators argued the three judges' policies were unconstitutional in light of that ruling, which said that "eliminating racial discrimination means eliminating all of it."

Sykes said the court had not conducted such training but does "consider the implications that any developments in the law may have on court administration in our circuit."

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)

