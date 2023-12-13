US judge pauses Trump 2020 election case while he appeals immunity ruling

Adds detail about ruling, paragraphs 2,3.

WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Wednesday paused the federal case accusing Donald Trump of attempting to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 election while the former U.S. president mounts an appeal claiming he is immune from the charges.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan said Trump's ongoing appeal temporarily halts all activity that would move the case toward trial. Chutkan said she could still enforce her past rulings, including the gag order that limits Trump's statements about prosecutors and witnesses, while the case is paused.

Trump is appealing Chutkan's ruling earlier this month that he does not have immunity in the case. Trump argued that he could not be prosecuted for official actions he took as president.

(Reporting by Andrew Goudsward; Editing by Scott Malone)

((Andrew.Goudsward@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.