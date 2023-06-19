US judge orders Trump lawyers not to share evidence ahead of trial

Adds detail from judge's order, paragraphs 3-5

June 19 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge in Florida on Monday ordered defense lawyers for former President Donald Trump not to release evidence in the classified documents case with the news media or the public ahead of trial, according to a court filing.

The order from U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart also put strict conditions on Trump's access to the materials.

"Discovery materials, along with any information derived therefrom, shall not be disclosed to the public or the news media, or disseminated on any news or social media platform, without prior notice to and consent of the United States or approval of the Court," the order filed on Monday said.

It also specified that Trump "shall not retain copies" and that he may only review case materials "under the direct supervision of defense counsel or a member of defense counsel's staff."

The order granted a motion filed last week by prosecutors who had asked the court to put conditions on how the defense stores and uses the documents.

(Reporting by Douglas Gillison and Kanishka Singh; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((douglas.gillison@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: @douglasgillison))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.