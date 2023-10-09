US judge limits enforcement of forced reset trigger ban

By Brendan Pierson

Oct 9 (Reuters) - A federal judge in Texas has sharply limited the Biden administration's ability to enforce a ban on forced reset triggers, after-market accessories that allow AR-15 type rifles to be fired more rapidly by automatically returning the trigger to its starting position after it is pulled.

While the order, handed down Sunday by U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor in Fort Worth, does not block the rule altogether, it could have a broad effect because it applies to all members of the National Association for Gun Rights (NAGR). The group says it has 4.5 million members across the country.

The order also extends to any "downstream customers" of any commercial gun sellers that belong to NAGR or Texas Gun Rights, the state's largest gun rights group, which sued the administration in August along with three individuals.

O'Connor's order is a preliminary injunction, not a final ruling, and will remain in effect while O'Connor hears the case. He had previously issued a narrower temporary restraining order blocking enforcement of the ban only against the individual plaintiffs.

The lawsuit claims that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' 2021 decision to classify guns equipped with forced reset triggers as machine guns, which are generally illegal, was arbitrary and capricious, violating the federal Administrative Procedure Act.

"Our injunction against the ATF's misguided attempt to redefine forced reset triggers as machine guns isn't just a battle win, it's the first in a series of victories we anticipate in the larger war to rein in - and ultimately abolish - an overzealous ATF," Texas Gun Rights President Chris McNutt said in an email.

NAGR Executive Director Hannah Hill in a statement called the decision "a blow against the ATF’s unconstitutional legislating by bureaucratic rulemaking."

The U.S. Department of Justice did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

O'Connor said the plaintiffs were likely to succeed because in a gun with a forced reset trigger, the trigger resets after each shot, and "must still move sufficiently rearward for each shot based on external manual input from the shooter."

A New York federal judge last month in a different case upheld the ATF policy, saying that the devices were machine guns because they could be fired rapidly by pulling back on the trigger continuously, and banned a company from selling forced reset trigger devices.

Forced reset triggers are among a series of rapid-fire gun devices that the federal government has sought to regulate in response to concern about mass shootings.

Others include bump stocks, which the Trump administration banned after a gunman used them in killing 58 people at an October 2017 country music concert in Las Vegas.

Courts are divided on that ban's legality, and the Biden administration has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a January decision by the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to strike it down.

The case is National Association for Gun Rights v. Garland, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, No. 4:23-cv-00830.

For the plaintiffs: David Warrington of Dhillon Law Group and others

For the government: Michael Clendenen of the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Division

Read more:

US judge calls ban on forced reset triggers for guns 'likely unlawful'

US wins injunction over devices it says turn rifles into machine guns

((Brendan.Pierson@thomsonreuters.com; 332-219-1345 (desk); 646-306-0235 (cell);))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.