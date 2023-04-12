US Markets
US judge imposes sanction on Fox News for withholding evidence in defamation case - NYT

April 12, 2023 — 02:21 pm EDT

Written by Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

April 12 (Reuters) - The judge overseeing Dominion Voting Systems' lawsuit against Fox News said on Wednesday that he was imposing a sanction on the network and would very likely start an investigation into whether Fox's legal team had withheld evidence, the New York Times reported.

In sanctioning Fox, Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric M. Davis ruled that if Dominion now needed to do additional depositions or redo any already done that "Fox will do everything they can to make the person available, and it will be at a cost to Fox," according to the report.

