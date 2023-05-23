News & Insights

Markets
AMGN

US judge hearing fight over Amgen deal for Horizon eyes September trial

Credit: REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

May 23, 2023 — 11:45 am EDT

Written by David Thomas for Reuters ->

Adds details on when ruling is expected in paragraph two; background in paragraphs 3 and 4

CHICAGO, May 23 (Reuters) - The judge who will decide if Amgen AMGN.O can go forward with its $27.8 billion purchase of Horizon Therapeutics HZNP.O on Tuesday said he was considering an evidentiary hearing on the matter in September.

Judge John Kness said he would likely take about four weeks after the hearing ends to make a ruling. The case is being heard in federal court in Chicago.

The Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit on May 16 aimed at stopping the transaction in a rare move to block a large pharmaceutical deal.

The FTC said it opposed the deal because of concerns Amgen would leverage its big selling drugs to pressure insurance companies and pharmacy benefit managers to give favorable terms for Horizon's two key products - the fast-growing thyroid eye disease treatment Tepezza and gout drug Krystexxa.

(Reporting by David Thomas; Writing by Diane Bartz; Editing by Mark Porter)

((Diane.Bartz@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMGN
HZNP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.