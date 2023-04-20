US judge halts most talc lawsuits against J&J, stops trials

By Mike Spector

NEW YORK, April 20 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday halted most of the tens of thousands of lawsuits alleging Johnson & Johnson’s JNJ.N baby powder and other talc products caused cancer and stopped any trials as part of a company subsidiary’s second attempt to settle cases in bankruptcy proceedings.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Kaplan put most of the nearly 40,000 legal actions temporarily on hold during a hearing in Trenton, New Jersey. The decision, for the most part, granted a request from J&J JNJ.N to freeze cases while it attempts to reach a permanent settlement with current plaintiffs that would also set aside money to pay anyone who might sue the company later.

(Reporting by Mike Spector Editing by Bill Berkrot)

((mike.spector@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.