US judge halts most talc lawsuits against J&J, stops trials

Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

April 20, 2023 — 12:29 pm EDT

By Mike Spector

NEW YORK, April 20 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday halted most of the tens of thousands of lawsuits alleging Johnson & Johnson’s JNJ.N baby powder and other talc products caused cancer and stopped any trials as part of a company subsidiary’s second attempt to settle cases in bankruptcy proceedings.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Kaplan put most of the nearly 40,000 legal actions temporarily on hold during a hearing in Trenton, New Jersey. The decision, for the most part, granted a request from J&J JNJ.N to freeze cases while it attempts to reach a permanent settlement with current plaintiffs that would also set aside money to pay anyone who might sue the company later.

(Reporting by Mike Spector Editing by Bill Berkrot)

