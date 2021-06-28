US judge dismisses FTC lawsuit against Facebook

Adds share price move, quote from lawsuit

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge dismissed a Federal Trade Commission antitrust lawsuit against Facebook Inc FB.O on Monday and said an amended complaint should be filed by July 29.

Facebook shares rose more than 3% after the ruling was published.

Judge James Boasberg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia said the FTC had failed to show that Facebook had monopoly power in the social networking market.

