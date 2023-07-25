News & Insights

US judge blocks Biden's new border asylum restrictions

July 25, 2023 — 01:25 pm EDT

Written by Ted Hesson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge on Tuesday blocked President Joe Biden's new regulation restricting asylum access at the U.S.-Mexico border, upending a key tenet of his plan for deterring migration after the expiration of COVID-era Title 42 restrictions in May.

The judge, California-based U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar, stayed the order for 14 days, which will allow the Biden administration to appeal.

(Reporting by Ted Hesson in Washington; Additional reporting by Kristina Cooke; Editing by Chris Reese)

((Ted.Hesson@thomsonreuters.com; 202-450-8633;))

