US judge again rejects shoppers' lawsuit over Kroger's Albertsons deal

Dec 21 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Wednesday dismissed a consumer lawsuit that claimed Kroger's KR.N proposed $24.6 billion acquisition of grocery chain operator Albertsons ACI.N would diminish competition and drive up prices.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco faulted the plaintiffs for not providing “enough information about their own situations” to adequately allege the merger would harm them. A group of 24 consumers first filed the antitrust lawsuit in February.

Chhabria’s ruling was the second time he rejected the plaintiffs’ case. Still, he said he will give the consumers another chance to refile the lawsuit.

“The proposed merger — at least as described by the plaintiffs — does raise concerns about competition among grocery stores,” Chhabria wrote.

Albertsons declined to comment. Kroger did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

An attorney for the consumers also did not immediately respond to a similar request.

Kroger’s deal, first announced in October 2022, has been subject to an ongoing U.S. Federal Trade Commission investigation and calls from some U.S. lawmakers for the agency to block the deal.

Kroger is the biggest grocer in the United States by revenue, and Albertsons is the second-largest supermarket chain.

The consumer plaintiffs asserted in a filing this month that “the acquisition poses an immediate threat and danger of loss in terms of higher prices, less quality, worse services, less innovation, loss of jobs and even closure of Albertsons supermarkets.”

The companies have defended the tie-up and denied that it would violate U.S. competition law. Attorneys for the grocers in a filing said they “strongly believe that the proposed merger would combine two complementary organizations.”

Kroger said in September it had agreed to sell 413 stores and eight distribution centers to C&S Wholesale Grocers.

In his order, Chhabria said “the plaintiffs continue to insist (erroneously) that the divestiture is simply not relevant.”

A lawyer for Kroger, Sonia Pfaffenroth, told Chhabria at a recent hearing that the companies were in discussions with the FTC to push back a prior agreement that they would not consummate the deal before Jan. 17, 2024.

Pfaffenroth said extending the timeline would “allow the parties and the government to continue discussions with respect to the merits and with respect to the divestiture package.”

A spokesperson for the FTC declined to comment on Thursday.

The case is Whalen et al v. Kroger Co et al, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 3:23-cv-00459.

For plaintiffs: Joseph Alioto of Alioto Law Firm, and Lawrence Papale of Law Offices of Lawrence G. Papale

For Kroger: Daniel Asimow and Sonia Pfaffenroth of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer

For Albertsons: Edward Hassi, Shannon Selden and John Neukom of Debevoise & Plimpton

