US judge acknowledges 'problems' after clerk alleges abusive workplace

By Nate Raymond

March 27 (Reuters) - A federal judge has agreed to receive counseling and training about workplace conduct after acknowledging "significant problems" raised by a law clerk who accused the judge of abusing and harassing his chamber's staff.

Chief U.S. Circuit Judge Debra Ann Livingston of the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said in a Dec. 15 order made public this week that the unnamed judge pledged to fix the problems, resolving the misconduct complaint the clerk filed in 2022.

Livingston said the complaint had prompted an inquiry that revealed that other clerks shared similar concerns and viewed the judge's management style as "overly harsh," even if they had "learned a lot" from the judge.

"The Judge shared on several occasions how deeply troubled and saddened the Judge was at hearing the concerns expressed by the Complainant and others, and wanted it to be clear that the Judge is committed to creating a better workplace environment for chambers staff," Livingston wrote.

She did not provide further details about the clerk's workplace conduct allegations or explain why the judge's name was being kept confidential. Public decisions in federal judicial misconduct cases rarely identify the subjects.

The case marks a rare instance of the federal judiciary publicly addressing claims of misconduct under policies adopted in 2019 in the wake of the #MeToo movement to explicitly prohibit abusive conduct in the workplace.

The changes were adopted following harassment accusations by former female clerks against Alex Kozinski, a prominent judge on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Kozinski, who resigned, suggested he was misunderstood and apologized.

Chief U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Roberts in his 2017 year-end report said the courts were "not immune" to workplace harassment issues and that the judiciary needed to "ensure an exemplary workplace for every judge and every court employee."

Livingston cited Roberts' report, saying: "Clearly, the aim of the Federal Judiciary should not be merely to avoid abusive conduct" but to have an "exemplary" working environment.

Livingston said the unnamed judge committed to receiving counseling about workplace conduct and management of chambers staff and watching videos and webinars that provide training on how to prevent harassment and abuse in the workplace.

The judge pledged to let clerks know they can bring future concerns to Livingston's attention, and the circuit's director of workplace relations will through August 2025 check in with them midway into their terms to ensure no further issues arise.

Livingston dismissed other claims brought under the Judicial Conduct and Disability Act of 1980 by the clerk, including that the judge committed ethical violations by accepting gifts from an outgoing clerk and a staff member that Livingston called "de minimis."

The 2nd Circuit Judicial Council on Monday rejected an appeal of Livingston's order dismissing the case. The clerk was transferred in 2022 to work under another judge after first raising concerns.

