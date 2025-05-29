US Jobless Claims Surge Amid Corporate Profit Slump and Tariff Uncertainty

U.S. weekly jobless claims rose sharply last week, signaling a potential deterioration in labor markets as economic uncertainties stemming from tariffs persist. Initial applications for unemployment benefits climbed by 14,000 to a seasonally adjusted 240,000, surpassing economist forecasts, with notable jumps in filings from key industrial states such as Michigan, California, and Nebraska.





The increase in unemployment claims coincided with broader indicators of economic weakness. Corporate profits fell $118.1 billion in the first quarter, a stark reversal from the previous quarter’s gains, highlighting pressures businesses face amid tariff disruptions and softening consumer demand. Analysts suggest these conditions may dampen hiring incentives, potentially exacerbating unemployment trends.





Bull Case:



Employers have generally been retaining workers due to challenges in finding labor post-pandemic, which has provided some underlying support to the job market.



Some economists suggest not to over-interpret a single week's jobless claims data, as seasonal adjustment challenges can sometimes distort figures, and the less volatile four-week moving average of initial claims edged down.



The Federal Reserve, while acknowledging increased risks, has described the labor market as "balanced" and is taking a cautious "wait-and-see" approach to policy, implying no immediate severe downturn is perceived.



Layoffs, while up in some areas, remain relatively contained as businesses are hesitant to make drastic workforce reductions given the policy volatility and past labor shortages.



A recent U.S. trade court ruling blocking some tariffs, while adding uncertainty, could offer some relief from tariff-induced cost pressures if it holds.



Bear Case:



U.S. weekly initial jobless claims rose significantly, exceeding economists' forecasts and indicating a potential loosening in the labor market.



Continuing claims for unemployment benefits increased to their highest level in over three years, suggesting that those losing jobs are taking longer to find new employment.



U.S. corporate profits experienced a sharp decline in the first quarter, a significant reversal from the previous quarter's gains, highlighting the financial pressures businesses are facing.



The U.S. economy contracted in the first quarter, reflecting broader economic strain and challenging conditions.



Persistent economic uncertainty stemming from tariffs and aggressive trade policies is undermining business confidence, complicating planning, and likely dampening hiring incentives.



The Federal Reserve minutes show officials acknowledging increased risks of rising unemployment alongside higher inflation, with Fed staff projecting the job market could weaken substantially due to tariff impacts.



Notable increases in jobless claims were seen in key industrial states, potentially indicating stress in manufacturing and related sectors.



The median duration of unemployment has surged, and there's been a rise in higher-income households receiving unemployment benefits.



Despite these challenges, analysts do not foresee widespread layoffs, given employers' caution after pandemic-era labor shortages. Still, the Federal Reserve remains wary, emphasizing considerable uncertainty surrounding employment forecasts, particularly regarding ongoing tariff negotiations and other policy impacts.The recent data highlights vulnerabilities within the U.S. economy, with job market softness and profit declines raising concerns among investors. Markets responded with increased caution, as reflected in lower Treasury yields and moderated dollar strength, underscoring investor anxiety about America's economic trajectory in a period of policy-driven volatility.

