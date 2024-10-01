News & Insights

Markets
USD

U.S. Job Openings Unexpectedly Edge Higher In August

October 01, 2024 — 10:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Job openings in the U.S. unexpectedly saw a modest increase in the month of August, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday.

The Labor Department said jobs openings rose to 8.04 million in August from an upwardly revised 7.71 million in July.

Economists had expected job openings to come in unchanged compared to the 7.67 million originally reported for the previous month.

The report said hires and total separations were both little changed over the month at 5.3 million and 5.0 million, respectively.

Within separations, quits continued to trend down, falling to 3.1 million, while layoffs and discharges were little changed at 1.6 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.