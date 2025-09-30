U.S. Job Openings Rebound To 7.227 Million In August

(RTTNews) - After reporting a pullback by U.S. job openings in the previous month, the Labor Department released a report on Tuesday showing job openings rebounded in the month of August.

The Labor Department said job openings rose to 7.227 million in August from an upwardly revised 7.208 million in July.

Economists had expected job openings to increase to 7.200 million from the 7.181 million originally reported for the previous month.

The report said hires slid to 5.126 million in August from 5.240 million in July, while total separations fell to 5.111 million in August from 5.221 million in July.

Within separations, quits decreases to 3.091 million in August from 3.166 million in July and layoffs and discharges dipped to 1.725 million in August from 1.787 million in July.

On Friday, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its report on the employment situation in the month of September, although the data may be delayed in the event of a government shutdown.

Economists currently expect employment to rise by 50,000 jobs in September after inching up by 22,000 jobs in August, while the unemployment rate is expected to remain unchanged at 4.3 percent.

