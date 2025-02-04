U.S. Job Openings Pull Back Much More Than Expected In December

(RTTNews) - The Labor Department released a report on Tuesday showing job openings in the U.S. fell by much more than expected in the month of December.

The report said job openings tumbled to 7.6 million in December after climbing to an upwardly revised 8.2 million in November.

Economists had expected job openings to dip to 8.0 million from the 8.1 million originally reported for the previous month.

Job openings decreased in the professional and business services, health care and social assistance and finance and insurance sectors but increased in the arts, entertainment, and recreation sector.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said hires inched up to 5.5 million in December from 5.4 million in November, while separations crept up to 5.3 million in December from 5.2 million in November.

Within separations, quits edged up to 3.2 million in December from 3.1 million in November and layoffs were little changed at 1.8 million.

