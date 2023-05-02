News & Insights

US Markets

US job openings post third straight monthly decline in March

Credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ

May 02, 2023 — 10:17 am EDT

Written by Lucia Mutikani for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. job openings fell for a third straight month in March, but remained at levels consistent with a tight labor market.

Job openings, a measure of labor demand, dropped 384,000 to 9.590 million on the last day of March, the lowest level since April 2021, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Tuesday. Data for February was revised higher to show 9.974 million job openings instead of the previously reported 9.931 million.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 9.775 million job openings. Federal Reserve officials were gathered for a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday. The U.S. central bank is expected to raise its policy interest rate by another 25 basis points to a 5%-5.25% range at the meeting's conclusion on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((Lucia.Mutikani@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.