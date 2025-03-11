News & Insights

Markets
USD

U.S. Job Openings Increase More Than Expected To 7.74 Million In January

March 11, 2025 — 10:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday showed job openings in the U.S. increased by more than expected in the month of January.

The Labor Department said job openings climbed to 7.74 million in January from a downwardly revised 7.51 million in December.

Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 7.63 million from the 7.60 million originally reported for the previous month.

The report said hires crept up to 5.39 million in January from 5.37 million in December, while separations rose to 5.25 million in January from 5.08 million in December.

Within separations, quits increased to 3.27 million in January from 3.10 million in December but layoffs edged down to 1.64 million in January from 1.67 million in December.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.