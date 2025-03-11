U.S. Job Openings Increase More Than Expected To 7.74 Million In January

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday showed job openings in the U.S. increased by more than expected in the month of January.

The Labor Department said job openings climbed to 7.74 million in January from a downwardly revised 7.51 million in December.

Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 7.63 million from the 7.60 million originally reported for the previous month.

The report said hires crept up to 5.39 million in January from 5.37 million in December, while separations rose to 5.25 million in January from 5.08 million in December.

Within separations, quits increased to 3.27 million in January from 3.10 million in December but layoffs edged down to 1.64 million in January from 1.67 million in December.

