News & Insights

US Markets

US job openings fall to more than two-year low in June

Credit: REUTERS/AMIRA KARAOUD

August 01, 2023 — 10:20 am EDT

Written by Lucia Mutikani for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. job openings fell to the lowest level in more than two years in June, but remained at levels consistent with tight labor market conditions despite hefty interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve to dampen demand.

Job openings, a measure of labor demand, dropped 34,000 to 9.582 million on the last day of June, the lowest level since April 2021, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Tuesday.

Data for May was revised lower to show 9.616 million job openings instead of the previously reported 9.824 million. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 9.610 million job openings in June.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((Lucia.Mutikani@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.