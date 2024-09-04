News & Insights

Markets
USD

U.S. Job Openings Dip More Than Expected In July

September 04, 2024 — 10:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department showed a modest decrease by job openings in the U.S. in the month of July.

The Labor Department said job openings edged to 7.67 million in July from a downwardly revised 7.91 million in June.

Economists had expected jobless claims to dip to 8.10 million from the 8.18 million originally reported for the previous month.

The report said hires were little changed over the month at 5.5 million, while total separations increased to 5.4 million.

Within separations, quits and layoffs and discharges were both little changed at 3.3 million and 1.8 million, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.