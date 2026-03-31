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U.S. Job Openings Decrease From Upwardly Revised Level In February

March 31, 2026 — 10:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Job openings in the U.S. decreased from an upwardly revised level in the month of February, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday.

The Labor Department said job openings fell to 6.882 million in February from an upwardly revised 7.240 million in January.

Economists had expected job openings to dip to 6.920 million from the 6.946 million originally reported for the previous month.

The report said hires fell to 4.849 million in February from 5.347 million in January and total separations decreased to 4.971 million in February from 5.144 million in January.

Within separations, quits declined to 2.974 million in February from 3.131 million in January, while layoffs and discharges rose to 1.721 million in February from 1.660 million in January.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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