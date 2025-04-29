U.S. Job Openings Decrease More Than Expected In March

(RTTNews) - The Labor Department released a report on Tuesday showing job openings in the U.S. fell by more than expected in the month of March.

The report said job openings decreased to 7.192 million in March from a downwardly revised 7.480 million in February.

Economists had expected job openings to dip to 7.464 million from the 7.568 million originally reported for the previous month.

The Labor Department said hires rose to 5.411 million in March from 5.370 million in February, while total separations fell to 5.137 million in March from 5.316 million in February.

Within separations, quits inched up to 3.332 million in March from 3.250 million in February, but layoffs decreased to 1.558 million in March from 1.780 million in February.

