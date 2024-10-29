U.S. Job Openings Decrease To 7.44 Million In September

(RTTNews) - The Labor Department released a report on Tuesday showing a decrease by job openings in the U.S. in the month of September.

The report said job openings fell to 7.44 million in September from a downwardly revised 7.86 million in August.

Economists had expected job openings to edge down to 7.99 million from the 8.04 million originally reported for the previous month.

Hires changed little over the month at 5.6 million, while the number of total separations was unchanged at 5.2 million, the Labor Department.

Within separations, quits and layoffs and discharges were both little changed at 3.1 million and 1.8 million, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.