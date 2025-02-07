US Job Growth Slows, Unemployment Holds at 4.0%

US job growth took a breather in January as nonfarm payrolls increased by 143,000, while the unemployment rate held steady at 4.0%—the lowest level since May. Average hourly earnings jumped 0.5% month-over-month and were up 4.1% year-on-year, supporting consumer spending despite the moderation in job gains.





The Labor Department reported that initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose by 11,000 to a seasonally adjusted 219,000, with unadjusted claims increasing to 239,690. Continuing claims also climbed by 36,000 to reach 1.886 million, reflecting mixed signals as weather disruptions in some states offset overall labor market resilience. Economists have dubbed the report a "Goldilocks" scenario, providing the Federal Reserve with rationale to hold interest rates steady at least until June.





Market Overview:





Weekly initial claims reached 219,000, indicating a modest uptick.



Unadjusted claims increased to 239,690, with notable state-level variations.



Continuing claims climbed to 1.886 million, signaling tightening labor conditions.



Key Points:



Nonfarm payrolls grew by 143,000 in January.



The unemployment rate remains low at 4.0%, underscoring market resilience.



Average hourly earnings increased by 0.5% month-over-month and 4.1% year-on-year.



Looking Ahead:



Cautious hiring amid potential labor supply constraints may affect 2025 growth.



Policymakers will closely monitor rising wage pressures and unit labor costs.



Market expectations for future rate cuts persist, even as fundamentals remain robust.



Bull Case:



The unemployment rate remains steady at 4.0%, the lowest since May, indicating a resilient labor market despite economic uncertainties.



Average hourly earnings increased by 0.5% month-over-month and 4.1% year-on-year, supporting consumer spending and economic growth.



The "Goldilocks" scenario of moderate job growth and steady unemployment provides the Federal Reserve with flexibility to maintain current interest rates, supporting economic stability.



Nonfarm payrolls grew by 143,000 in January, showing continued job creation despite a slight slowdown from previous months.



The labor market's resilience, coupled with wage growth, suggests a balanced economic environment that could sustain long-term growth without overheating.



Bear Case:



The increase in weekly initial jobless claims to 219,000 and continuing claims to 1.886 million suggests potential softening in the labor market.



Job growth of 143,000 in January represents a significant slowdown from previous months, potentially indicating a cooling economy.



Rising wage pressures (4.1% year-on-year) could lead to inflationary concerns, potentially forcing the Federal Reserve to maintain higher interest rates for longer.



The declining ratio of job openings to unemployed workers may signal reduced opportunities for job seekers and potential challenges in future job creation.



External factors such as potential policy shifts on immigration and federal job cuts could further constrain labor market growth and economic expansion in 2025.



Despite the slowdown in job growth, strong wage gains and low unemployment underscore the underlying resilience of the U.S. labor market. However, a declining ratio of job openings to unemployed workers and external factors such as potential policy shifts on immigration and federal job cuts may pose challenges in expanding headcount further.As the latest employment report paints a picture of a labor market in transition, it offers both reassuring strength and cautionary signals. Robust wage growth and low unemployment support ongoing economic expansion, yet potential disruptions in hiring and rising labor costs could temper future growth. In this nuanced environment, the Federal Reserve faces the challenge of balancing these dynamics as it considers its next steps on monetary policy.This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

