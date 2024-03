March 27 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday imposed new North Korea-related sanctions, according to a notice posted to the U.S. Treasury Department's website.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; editing by Dan Whitcomb)

