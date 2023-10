US, Israeli embassies in Argentina evacuated following bomb threat: media

Adds context, negative initial results of bomb check

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The U.S and Israeli embassies in Argentina were evacuated on Wednesday following two bomb threats received via email, local media sites Clarin and La Nacion reported.

Anti-bomb squads were reported on the scene.

Around 11:00 local time (14:00 GMT), authorities said a first search of one of the embassies turned up negative, La Nation reported.

The threats came amid an escalating war between Israel and Hamas, and as U.S President Biden arrived in Israel on Wednesday pledging solidarity in the country's fight against the Palestinian militant group.

(Reporting by Reuters Newsroom, Writing by Isabel Woodford)

