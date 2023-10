BUENOS AIRES, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The U.S and Israeli embassies in Argentina were evacuated on Wednesday following two bomb threats received via email, local media sites Clarin and La Nacion reported.

Anti-bomb squads were reported on the scene.

(Reporting by Reuters Newsroom, Writing by Isabel Woodford)

((Isabel.Woodford@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.