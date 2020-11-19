Cryptocurrencies

US Is Debating Risk vs. Liability for New Crypto Tax Rules

Contributor
Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Published

U.S. Treasury Department officials are weighing the pros and cons of a risk-based approach to cryptocurrency tax reporting versus a model more focused on tax liabilities.

Top considerations are the trade-offs each model would bring to a still-developing set of crypto tax rules, said Erika Nijenhuis, senior counsel at Treasury’s office of tax policy. Bloomberg Law first reported the comments.

