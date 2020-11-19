US Is Debating Risk vs. Liability for New Crypto Tax Rules
U.S. Treasury Department officials are weighing the pros and cons of a risk-based approach to cryptocurrency tax reporting versus a model more focused on tax liabilities.
Top considerations are the trade-offs each model would bring to a still-developing set of crypto tax rules, said Erika Nijenhuis, senior counsel at Treasury’s office of tax policy. Bloomberg Law first reported the comments.
Related Stories
- OECD Preparing Crypto Tax Reporting Framework for World’s Largest Economies
- Israeli Draft Bill Would Nix Hefty Capital Gains Taxes on Bitcoin
- IRS, Ignoring Its Own Watchdog, Sends Letters About Crypto Taxes Once Again
- Hacker Stole 1,000 Traders’ Personal Data From Crypto Tax Reporting Service
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.