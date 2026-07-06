U.S.-Iran Peace Deal Sparks Supply Surge: ETFs to Gain

Oil prices are falling sharply as a peace agreement between the United States and Iran unleashes a wave of crude supply, raising fears of a global glut. Brent crude has retreated to around $70 a barrel, erasing all gains made during the conflict. United States Brent Oil Fund LP BNO has lost about 1.9% past week and 22.5% over the past one month (as of July 3, 2026).

The International Energy Agency (IEA) recently warned that while the Iran conflict has disrupted global oil supplies and weakened demand this year, a steady peace agreement could pave the way for a sharp increase in production, which may create a significant oil surplus next year, as quoted on CNBC.

Demand Destruction May Cause Oil Surplus

Just a few months ago, markets were worried about severe shortages and an inflationary oil shock. Although inventories were heavily depleted during the war and some Middle Eastern production remains offline, the return of supply has rapidly shifted sentiment from scarcity to excess.

In its latest monthly oil market report, the IEA reduced its 2026 global oil demand growth forecast to 1.1 million barrels per day (mb/d), down 700,000 barrels per day from last month's estimate. The downgrade follows a sharp decline in deliveries during the second quarter, when oil flows fell by roughly 5 mb/d.

The agency noted that high fuel prices and shortages of refined products have weighed heavily on consumption, turning the conflict into more than just a supply-side shock. Analysts at major banks, including Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and JPMorgan, now warn that the market could face a surplus heading into 2027, per Bloomberg, as quoted on Yahoo Finance.

Hormuz Reopens, Trapped Barrels Return

Since the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz in mid-June, more than 60 million barrels that had been stranded during the conflict have re-entered global markets. Saudi Arabia and the UAE have restored exports close to pre-war levels, supported by alternative pipeline routes and U.S. security assistance, per the same Bloomberg source.

Demand Lags Behind Rising Output

The market's wartime adjustments remain in place. China, which cut imports during the conflict, has yet to meaningfully increase purchases, while millions of barrels continue to flow from the United States' emergency petroleum reserves.

With demand failing to absorb the sudden influx of crude, traders increasingly see a temporary oversupply that could pressure oil prices in the months ahead.

Point of Caution

The IEA cautioned that a complete normalization of trade routes may take time, as mines must be cleared from key shipping lanes and supply chains need to be restored. The IEA warned that continued inventory declines could push global oil stocks toward historic lows before market conditions shift toward surplus later this year.

Hence, in the near term, oil prices may be volatile. Inverse oil and energy ETFs like MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN OILD, Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X ETF DRIP and ProShares UltraShort Energy DUG may prove to be intriguing picks now.





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United States Brent Oil ETF (BNO): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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