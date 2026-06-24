US-Iran Deal Hopes: ETFs to Buy & Avoid

Recent negotiations between the United States and Iran in Switzerland have been crucial as the global financial markets are highly sensitive to geopolitics. The negotiations have been mediated by Pakistan and Qatar, which include a roadmap toward a broader agreement within 60 days and commitments aimed at maintaining the free flow of commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Hence, the event has been referred to as “encouraging progress,” per Bloomberg, as quoted on Yahoo Finance.

Brent crude oil ETF United States Brent Oil Fund LP BNO lost 1.7% on June 22, 2026. The fund retreated 5.9% over the past week (as of June 22, 2026). A change in oil prices will have profound impacts on various sectors.

Per the latest update, the United States issued a rollback of Iran oil sanctions, as quoted on CNBC. Chinese state-owned and independent refineries are expected to increase their purchases of Iranian oil during the 60-day period. The move could unfreeze a floating inventory of around 67 million barrels of Iranian crude stranded in the Gulf. The step could prove to be a major financial tailwind for Iran, per the same CNBC article.

Influence on Broader Market ETFs & Various Sector ETFs

Nearly one-fifth of global oil supplies pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Hence, any disruption in this waterway leads to higher oil prices and transportation costs, causing inflation and market volatility. The latest negotiations ensure safe commercial passage.

If a long-standing deal materializes, we may see a decline in the inflation rate, which may lead the Federal Reserve not to hike interest rates in the near term. If interest rates fall, a risk-on sentiment will be triggered in the broader market. Let us delve a little deeper.

ETF Areas in Focus

If interest rates fall, growth stocks may become more attractive. In such a scenario, State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF SPYG could benefit.

Technology ETFs are particularly sensitive to interest rates. Lower inflation expectations are generally favorable for high-growth technology companies. This can make Invesco QQQ Trust, Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK and Vanguard Information Technology ETF VGT potential beneficiaries.

Energy ETFs like State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF XLE will likely face pressure with the fall in oil prices as shipping through Hormuz will likely be fully open, with 89-92% of its portfolio consisting of oil and gas businesses.

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State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE): ETF Research Reports

State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK): ETF Research Reports

United States Brent Oil ETF (BNO): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (VGT): ETF Research Reports

State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.