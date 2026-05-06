US-Iran Ceasefire Hopes Fade: ETF Strategies to Play

Global markets have been betting on a fragile U.S.-Iran ceasefire evolving into a longer-term peace deal. However, renewed tensions over the Strait of Hormuz and fresh Iranian attacks on the United Arab Emirates have raised fears that the conflict could escalate again, as quoted on CNBC.

Escalation Signals Critical Turning Point

Market watchers warn the latest developments may mark an inflection point for both the war and global financial markets. Energy flows are constrained as the Strait of Hormuz remains largely blocked, tightening global supplies.

Ben Powell of BlackRock described the situation as “incredibly delicate,” noting rising uncertainty over whether recent escalation is tactical signaling or the start of a broader conflict, as quoted on CNBC.

Markets on Edge

Global markets should react cautiously. Analysts warn markets could remain volatile as investors assess whether tensions stay contained or spiral into a broader conflict.

Iran has signaled willingness to continue Pakistan-mediated talks but emphasized that the crisis requires a political, not military, solution – calling the U.S. strategy “Project Deadlock,” as quoted on CNBC.

ETF Strategies to Play

Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few ETF strategies that can help weather market volatility.

Focus on Dividends

Dividend-paying stocks provide a steady income stream and help mitigate potential losses during weaker market periods. These stocks offer the best of both worlds — safety in the form of payouts and stability in the form of mature companies that are less volatile to the large swings in stock prices. The companies that pay dividends generally act as a hedge against economic uncertainty and provide downside protection by offering outsized payouts or sizable yields on a regular basis.

In particular, high-quality dividend stocks with a history of consistent dividend payments and growth can offer both income and the potential for capital appreciation over the long term. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF VIG and iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF DGRO.

Try Low-Beta ETFs

Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility relative to the market. Low-beta stocks tend to have lower price fluctuations than the market, providing stability during market downturns. A beta of 1 indicates that the price of the stock or fund tends to move with the broader market. A beta of more than 1 indicates that the price tends to move higher than the broader market and is extremely volatile, while a beta of less than 1 indicates that the price of the stock or fund is less volatile than the market.

That said, low-beta products exhibit greater levels of stability than their market-sensitive counterparts and will usually lose less when the market falters. Core Alternative ETF CCOR and Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF BALT could be compelling picks.

Invest in Defensive Sectors

Some sectors, such as consumer staples, utilities and healthcare, tend to be less sensitive to economic cycles and more resistant to market downturns. These generally act as a safe haven during political and economic turmoil. Stocks in these sectors generally provide higher returns in troubled times.

Investors seeking exposure to these sectors could find Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF XLP and Vanguard Health Care ETF VHT intriguing picks.





Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (VHT): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (VIG): ETF Research Reports

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO): ETF Research Reports

Core Alternative ETF (CCOR): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.