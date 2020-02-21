US IPO Weekly Recap: Two blank check companies in short holiday week

Two SPACs entered the public market this past week, raising nearly $320 million. Three companies and one SPAC submitted initial filings.



dMY Technology (DMYTU) raised $200 million at a market cap of $250 million. The blank check company, led by former Glu Mobile CEO Niccolo de Masi, is aiming to acquire a mobile app company in a consumer oriented segment such as gaming or dating.



East Stone Acquisition (ESSCU), a SPAC formed by Chinese private equity firm East Stone Capital, raised $120 million at a market cap of $149 million. The company is targeting the fintech sectors in North America and Asia.





