US IPO Weekly Recap: Two blank check companies in short holiday week

Contributor
Renaissance Capital Renaissance Capital
Published

Two SPACs entered the public market this past week, raising nearly $320 million. Three companies and one SPAC submitted initial filings.&nbsp;

dMY Technology&nbsp;(DMYTU) raised $200 million at a market cap of $250 million.&nbsp;The blank check company, led by former Glu Mobile CEO Niccolo de Masi, is aiming to acquire a mobile app company in a consumer oriented segment such as gaming or dating.

East Stone Acquisition&nbsp;(ESSCU), a SPAC formed by Chinese private equity firm East Stone Capital, raised $120 million at a market cap of $149 million. The company is targeting the fintech sectors in North America and Asia.

2 IPOs During the Week of February 17th, 2020
Issuer
Business 		Deal
Size		 Market Cap
at IPO		 Price vs.
Midpoint		 First Day
Return		 Return
at 02/21
East Stone Acquisition (ESSCU) $120M $149M 0% +0% +0%
Blank check company formed by East Stone Capital to acquire a fintech business.
dMY Technology Group (DMYTU) $200M $250M 0% n/a +0%
Blank check company targeting a consumer internet or mobile app business.

SelectQuote&nbsp; Inari Medical&nbsp; FreeCast&nbsp; &nbsp;DFP Healthcare Acquisitions

4 Filings During the Week of February 17th, 2020
Issuer
Business 		Deal
Size		 Sector Lead
Underwriter
DFP Healthcare Acq. (DFPHU) $200M SPAC Deutsche Bank
Blank check company formed by Deerfield Management targeting the healthcare industry.
Inari (NARI) $100M Health Care BofA
Medical device company for venous diseases.
SelectQuote (SLQT) $250M Financials Credit Suisse
Provides an online DTC insurance platform.
FreeCast (FRCT.RC) $17M Technology Alexander Capital
Provides an integrated platform for video streaming services.

IPO Market Snapshot


