Two SPACs entered the public market this past week, raising nearly $320 million. Three companies and one SPAC submitted initial filings.
dMY Technology (DMYTU) raised $200 million at a market cap of $250 million. The blank check company, led by former Glu Mobile CEO Niccolo de Masi, is aiming to acquire a mobile app company in a consumer oriented segment such as gaming or dating.
East Stone Acquisition (ESSCU), a SPAC formed by Chinese private equity firm East Stone Capital, raised $120 million at a market cap of $149 million. The company is targeting the fintech sectors in North America and Asia.
|2 IPOs During the Week of February 17th, 2020
|Issuer
Business
|Deal
Size
|Market Cap
at IPO
|Price vs.
Midpoint
|First Day
Return
|Return
at 02/21
|East Stone Acquisition (ESSCU)
|$120M
|$149M
|0%
|+0%
|+0%
|Blank check company formed by East Stone Capital to acquire a fintech business.
|dMY Technology Group (DMYTU)
|$200M
|$250M
|0%
|n/a
|+0%
|Blank check company targeting a consumer internet or mobile app business.
|4 Filings During the Week of February 17th, 2020
|Issuer
Business
|Deal
Size
|Sector
|Lead
Underwriter
|DFP Healthcare Acq. (DFPHU)
|$200M
|SPAC
|Deutsche Bank
|Blank check company formed by Deerfield Management targeting the healthcare industry.
|Inari (NARI)
|$100M
|Health Care
|BofA
|Medical device company for venous diseases.
|SelectQuote (SLQT)
|$250M
|Financials
|Credit Suisse
|Provides an online DTC insurance platform.
|FreeCast (FRCT.RC)
|$17M
|Technology
|Alexander Capital
|Provides an integrated platform for video streaming services.
IPO Market Snapshot
US IPO Weekly Recap: Two blank check companies in short holiday week
