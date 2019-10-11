US IPO Weekly Recap: Two big biotechs and a bank squeeze through the IPO window

Three IPOs raised a combined $426 million this week, all pricing below the midpoint and finishing below issue. On average they returned a disappointing -13.5%.
Despite lopping $1 billion off of its proposed valuation, Germany-based BioNTech (BNTX) became the third-largest biotech IPO by market cap in at least 10 years. The mRNA developer raised $150 million at a market cap of $3.4 billion, 23% below its original target, and below its last round in August on a per-share basis. Investors likely valued it against close peer Moderna (MRNA), which declined 20% from the time BioNTech launched its roadshow until it priced. It finished the week down 8%. BioNTech had raised $1.3 billion privately, with the vast potential of mRNA generating excitement among scientists and VCs, but recent underperformance has made public equity markets skeptical about any $3+ billion company with no product revenue.
It was joined by Vir Biotechnology (VIR), which raised $143 million at a market cap of $2.3 billion, also one of the largest biotechs of the past decade. Vir priced at the $20 low end, still above its January round ($18), and traded down 30% in one of the worst first-day drops of 2019. Backed by ARCH Venture and SoftBank, had raised over $600 million privately, and is led by the former CEO of Biogen. Its RNA interference platform is being tested in a Phase 2 trial for hepatitis B.
HBT Financial (HBT) priced below the range to raise $133 million, the largest US bank IPO in more than two years. It priced at a market cap of $421 million, in-line with peers on price-to-book, and traded down 3% on its debut. All six of the year's regional US bank IPOs now trade roughly at or below the offer price, with an average return of -4%.
|3 IPOs During the Week of October 7th, 2019
|IssuerBusiness
|Deal Size
|Market Cap at IPO
|Price vs. Midpoint
|First Day Return
|Return at 10/11
|HBT Financial (HBT)
|$133M
|$421M
|-11%
|-3%
|-3%
|Family-owned bank with 64 branches in central and northeastern Illinois.
|BioNTech (BNTX)
|$150M
|$3,444M
|-21%
|-5%
|-8%
|German biotech developing individualized immunotherapies for cancer.
|Vir Biotechnology (VIR)
|$143M
|$2,299M
|-5%
|-30%
|-30%
|Phase 2 biotech developing immunologic therapies for infectious diseases.
Sign up for a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro. Follow us on Twitter (@IPOtweet) and register for our updates on the IPO market.
|3 IPOs During the Week of October 7th, 2019
|8 Filings During the Week of October 7th, 2019
|IssuerBusiness
|Deal Size
|Market Cap at IPO
|Price vs. Midpoint
|First Day Return
|Return at 10/11
|IssuerBusiness
|Deal Size
|Sector
|Lead Underwriter
|HBT Financial (HBT)
|$133M
|$421M
|-11%
|-3%
|-3%
|89bio (ETNB)
|$70M
|Health Care
|BofA ML
|Family-owned bank with 64 branches in central and northeastern Illinois.
|Phase 1 biotech developing therapies for NASH and other metabolic diseases.
|BioNTech (BNTX)
|$150M
|$3,444M
|-21%
|-5%
|-8%
|Centogene (CNTG)
|$69M
|Health Care
|Leerink
|German biotech developing individualized immunotherapies for cancer.
|Provides genetic testing and rare disease diagnostic products.
|Vir Biotechnology (VIR)
|$143M
|$2,299M
|-5%
|-30%
|-30%
|FinServ Acquisition (FSRVU)
|$200M
|SPAC
|Barclays
|Phase 2 biotech developing immunologic therapies for infectious diseases.
|Blank check company targeting the fintech industry led by finance veterans.
|Osprey Technology Acq. (SFTW.U)
|$250M
|SPAC
|Credit Suisse
|Second blank check company led by Edward and Jonathan Cohen targeting the tech industry.
|Merida Merger I (MCMJU)
|$100M
|SPAC
|EarlyBird
|Blank check company formed by Merida Capital Partners targeting the cannabis industry.
|Fangdd Network Group (DUO)
|$150M
|Real Estate
|Morgan Stanley
|Chinese online real estate trading platform.
|LGL Systems Acquisition (DFNSU)
|$125M
|SPAC
|Jefferies
|Blank check company led by Marc Gabelli and the co-founder of L3 Technologies targeting the defense industry.
|Q&K International Group (QK)
|$100M
|Real Estate
|Morgan Stanley
|Operates a long-term apartment rental platform in China.
IPO Market Snapshot
US IPO Weekly Recap: Two big biotechs and a bank squeeze through the IPO window
Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.