IPOs
BNTX

US IPO Weekly Recap: Two big biotechs and a bank squeeze through the IPO window

Contributor
Renaissance Capital Renaissance Capital
Published

Three IPOs raised a combined $426 million this week, all pricing below the midpoint and finishing below issue. On average they returned a disappointing -13.5%.

Despite lopping $1 billion off of its proposed valuation, Germany-based BioNTech (BNTX) became the third-largest biotech IPO by market cap in at least 10 years. The mRNA developer raised $150 million at a market cap of $3.4 billion, 23% below its original target, and below its last round in August on a per-share basis. Investors likely valued it against close peer Moderna (MRNA), which declined 20% from the time BioNTech launched its roadshow until it priced.&nbsp;It finished the week down 8%. BioNTech had raised $1.3 billion privately, with the vast potential of mRNA generating excitement among scientists and VCs, but recent underperformance has made public equity markets skeptical about any $3+ billion company with no product revenue.

It was joined by&nbsp;Vir Biotechnology (VIR), which raised $143 million at a market cap of $2.3 billion, also one of the largest biotechs of the past decade. Vir priced at the $20 low end, still above its January round ($18), and traded down 30% in one of the worst first-day drops of 2019.&nbsp;Backed by ARCH Venture and SoftBank, had raised over $600 million privately, and is led by the former CEO of Biogen. Its RNA interference platform is being tested in a Phase 2 trial for hepatitis B.

HBT Financial (HBT) priced below the range to raise $133 million, the largest US bank IPO in more than two years. It priced at a market cap of $421 million, in-line with peers on price-to-book, and traded down 3% on its debut. All six of the year's regional US bank IPOs now trade roughly at or below the offer price, with an average return of -4%.&nbsp;

3 IPOs During the Week of October 7th, 2019
IssuerBusiness Deal Size Market Cap at IPO Price vs. Midpoint First Day Return Return at 10/11
HBT Financial (HBT) $133M $421M -11% -3% -3%
Family-owned bank with 64 branches in central and northeastern Illinois.
BioNTech (BNTX) $150M $3,444M -21% -5% -8%
German biotech developing individualized immunotherapies for cancer.
Vir Biotechnology (VIR) $143M $2,299M -5% -30% -30%
Phase 2 biotech developing immunologic therapies for infectious diseases.

Sign up for a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro. Follow us on Twitter (@IPOtweet) and register for our updates on the IPO market.



3 IPOs During the Week of October 7th, 2019 8 Filings During the Week of October 7th, 2019
IssuerBusiness Deal Size Market Cap at IPO Price vs. Midpoint First Day Return Return at 10/11 IssuerBusiness Deal Size Sector Lead Underwriter
HBT Financial (HBT) $133M $421M -11% -3% -3% 89bio (ETNB) $70M Health Care BofA ML
Family-owned bank with 64 branches in central and northeastern Illinois. Phase 1 biotech developing therapies for NASH and other metabolic diseases.
BioNTech (BNTX) $150M $3,444M -21% -5% -8% Centogene (CNTG) $69M Health Care Leerink
German biotech developing individualized immunotherapies for cancer. Provides genetic testing and rare disease diagnostic products.
Vir Biotechnology (VIR) $143M $2,299M -5% -30% -30% FinServ Acquisition (FSRVU) $200M SPAC Barclays
Phase 2 biotech developing immunologic therapies for infectious diseases. Blank check company targeting the fintech industry led by finance veterans.
Osprey Technology Acq. (SFTW.U) $250M SPAC Credit Suisse
Second blank check company led by Edward and Jonathan Cohen targeting the tech industry.
Merida Merger I (MCMJU) $100M SPAC EarlyBird
Blank check company formed by Merida Capital Partners targeting the cannabis industry.
Fangdd Network Group (DUO) $150M Real Estate Morgan Stanley
Chinese online real estate trading platform.
LGL Systems Acquisition (DFNSU) $125M SPAC Jefferies
Blank check company led by Marc Gabelli and the co-founder of L3 Technologies targeting the defense industry.
Q&K International Group (QK) $100M Real Estate Morgan Stanley
Operates a long-term apartment rental platform in China.

IPO Market Snapshot

US IPO Weekly Recap: Two big biotechs and a bank squeeze through the IPO window

Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BNTX

Renaissance Capital

Learn More

More from Renaissance Capital

Explore IPOs

Explore

Most Popular