US IPO Weekly Recap: Two big biotechs and a bank squeeze through the IPO window

Three IPOs raised a combined $426 million this week, all pricing below the midpoint and finishing below issue. On average they returned a disappointing -13.5%.



Despite lopping $1 billion off of its proposed valuation, Germany-based BioNTech (BNTX) became the third-largest biotech IPO by market cap in at least 10 years. The mRNA developer raised $150 million at a market cap of $3.4 billion, 23% below its original target, and below its last round in August on a per-share basis. Investors likely valued it against close peer Moderna (MRNA), which declined 20% from the time BioNTech launched its roadshow until it priced. It finished the week down 8%. BioNTech had raised $1.3 billion privately, with the vast potential of mRNA generating excitement among scientists and VCs, but recent underperformance has made public equity markets skeptical about any $3+ billion company with no product revenue.



It was joined by Vir Biotechnology (VIR), which raised $143 million at a market cap of $2.3 billion, also one of the largest biotechs of the past decade. Vir priced at the $20 low end, still above its January round ($18), and traded down 30% in one of the worst first-day drops of 2019. Backed by ARCH Venture and SoftBank, had raised over $600 million privately, and is led by the former CEO of Biogen. Its RNA interference platform is being tested in a Phase 2 trial for hepatitis B.



HBT Financial (HBT) priced below the range to raise $133 million, the largest US bank IPO in more than two years. It priced at a market cap of $421 million, in-line with peers on price-to-book, and traded down 3% on its debut. All six of the year's regional US bank IPOs now trade roughly at or below the offer price, with an average return of -4%.





3 IPOs During the Week of October 7th, 2019 IssuerBusiness Deal Size Market Cap at IPO Price vs. Midpoint First Day Return Return at 10/11 HBT Financial (HBT) $133M $421M -11% -3% -3% Family-owned bank with 64 branches in central and northeastern Illinois. BioNTech (BNTX) $150M $3,444M -21% -5% -8% German biotech developing individualized immunotherapies for cancer. Vir Biotechnology (VIR) $143M $2,299M -5% -30% -30% Phase 2 biotech developing immunologic therapies for infectious diseases.

8 Filings During the Week of October 7th, 2019 IssuerBusiness Deal Size Sector Lead Underwriter 89bio (ETNB) $70M Health Care BofA ML Phase 1 biotech developing therapies for NASH and other metabolic diseases. Centogene (CNTG) $69M Health Care Leerink Provides genetic testing and rare disease diagnostic products. FinServ Acquisition (FSRVU) $200M SPAC Barclays Blank check company targeting the fintech industry led by finance veterans. Osprey Technology Acq. (SFTW.U) $250M SPAC Credit Suisse Second blank check company led by Edward and Jonathan Cohen targeting the tech industry. Merida Merger I (MCMJU) $100M SPAC EarlyBird Blank check company formed by Merida Capital Partners targeting the cannabis industry. Fangdd Network Group (DUO) $150M Real Estate Morgan Stanley Chinese online real estate trading platform. LGL Systems Acquisition (DFNSU) $125M SPAC Jefferies Blank check company led by Marc Gabelli and the co-founder of L3 Technologies targeting the defense industry. Q&K International Group (QK) $100M Real Estate Morgan Stanley Operates a long-term apartment rental platform in China.

