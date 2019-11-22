US IPO Weekly Recap: Time for semiconductors as SiTime pops 44% in 3-IPO week

Three companies entered the public market, including the first two semiconductor IPOs in two years, and all priced at the low end in another week marked by mark-downs. They were joined by five SPACs, the most SPACs in a week, ever. Chinese debt collector YX Asset Recovery (YXR) postponed then withdrew its $81 million US IPO, the first of the 4Q19’s China wave to do so. Two Chinese issuers and one SPAC submitted initial filings.
MegaChips spin-off SiTime (SITM), a fabless producer of silicon timing systems, raised $56 million at a $186 million market cap. Despite lumpy growth, SiTime was able to pique investor interest with its large share of the nascent silicon-based oscillator market, used in connected devices. After popping 44% in its debut, the company traded off slightly, finishing up 39%.
In the first pure-play public equity targeting Bitcoin, Canaan (CAN) raised $90 million at a $1.4 billion market value. It’s the world’s second largest producer of Bitcoin mining equipment with a 23% share, but its heavy exposure to Bitcoin and consequently volatile revenue and margins left investors wary. After dropping as much as 17% intraday on Friday, Canaan finished flat.
Retail and office REIT Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) raised $143 million at a $173 million market cap. Carved out of Consolidated-Tomoka (NYSE: CTO), Alpine Income offered a 4.2% yield, but the small and concentrated REIT garnered little interest from investors, finishing flat.
Targeting the healthcare industry, Concord Health Partners’ CHP Merger Corp. (CHPMU) raised $250 million and Avego and Metalmark Capital’s Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition (AMHCU) raised $100 million. Hennessy Capital’s real estate tech SPAC PropTech Acquisition (PTACU) raised $150, and former Ooyala officers’ software SPAC Software Acquisition Group (SAQNU) raised $130 million. Led by a team from Shanghai, GreenVision Acquisition (GRNVU) raised $50 million to acquire a healthcare business outside of China.
|8 IPOs During the Week of November 18th, 2019
|IssuerBusiness
|Deal Size
|Market Cap at IPO
|Price vs. Midpoint
|First Day Return
|Return at 11/22
|SiTime (SITM)
|$56M
|$186M
|-7%
|+43%
|+39%
|Fabless producer of silicon timing systems being spun out of MegaChips.
|PropTech Acquisition (PTACU)
|$150M
|$188M
|0%
|+1%
|+1%
|Blank check company led by partners at Hennessy Capital targeting a real estate technology business.
|Software Acquisition (SAQNU)
|$130M
|$161M
|0%
|+1%
|+1%
|Blank check company led by former Ooyala officers targeting a software company.
|GreenVision Acquisition (GRNVU)
|$50M
|$63M
|0%
|+0%
|+1%
|Blank check company led by Shanghai dealmakers targeting healthcare firms outside of China.
|CHP Merger Corp. (CHPMU)
|$275M
|$338M
|0%
|+1%
|+1%
|Blank check company led by a team from Concord Health Partners targeting the healthcare industry.
|Alpine REIT (PINE)
|$143M
|$173M
|-5%
|+0%
|+0%
|Single-tenant commercial net lease REIT formed by Consolidated-Tomoka.
|Amplitude Healthcare Acq. (AMHCU)
|$100M
|$125M
|0%
|+0%
|+0%
|Blank check company formed by Avego and Metalmark Capital targeting healthcare in the US or Europe.
|Canaan (CAN)
|$90M
|$1,423M
|-10%
|+0%
|+0%
|Fabless designer of Bitcoin mining equipment.
IPO Market Snapshot
US IPO Weekly Recap: Time for semiconductors as SiTime pops 44% in 3-IPO week
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.