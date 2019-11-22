US IPO Weekly Recap: Time for semiconductors as SiTime pops 44% in 3-IPO week

Three companies entered the public market, including the first two semiconductor IPOs in two years, and all priced at the low end in another week marked by mark-downs. They were joined by five SPACs, the most SPACs in a week, ever. Chinese debt collector YX Asset Recovery (YXR) postponed then withdrew its $81 million US IPO, the first of the 4Q19’s China wave to do so. Two Chinese issuers and one SPAC submitted initial filings.



MegaChips spin-off SiTime (SITM), a fabless producer of silicon timing systems, raised $56 million at a $186 million market cap. Despite lumpy growth, SiTime was able to pique investor interest with its large share of the nascent silicon-based oscillator market, used in connected devices. After popping 44% in its debut, the company traded off slightly, finishing up 39%.



In the first pure-play public equity targeting Bitcoin, Canaan (CAN) raised $90 million at a $1.4 billion market value. It’s the world’s second largest producer of Bitcoin mining equipment with a 23% share, but its heavy exposure to Bitcoin and consequently volatile revenue and margins left investors wary. After dropping as much as 17% intraday on Friday, Canaan finished flat.



Retail and office REIT Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) raised $143 million at a $173 million market cap. Carved out of Consolidated-Tomoka (NYSE: CTO), Alpine Income offered a 4.2% yield, but the small and concentrated REIT garnered little interest from investors, finishing flat.



Targeting the healthcare industry, Concord Health Partners’ CHP Merger Corp. (CHPMU) raised $250 million and Avego and Metalmark Capital’s Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition (AMHCU) raised $100 million. Hennessy Capital’s real estate tech SPAC PropTech Acquisition (PTACU) raised $150, and former Ooyala officers’ software SPAC Software Acquisition Group (SAQNU) raised $130 million. Led by a team from Shanghai, GreenVision Acquisition (GRNVU) raised $50 million to acquire a healthcare business outside of China.





8 IPOs During the Week of November 18th, 2019 IssuerBusiness Deal Size Market Cap at IPO Price vs. Midpoint First Day Return Return at 11/22 SiTime (SITM) $56M $186M -7% +43% +39% Fabless producer of silicon timing systems being spun out of MegaChips. PropTech Acquisition (PTACU) $150M $188M 0% +1% +1% Blank check company led by partners at Hennessy Capital targeting a real estate technology business. Software Acquisition (SAQNU) $130M $161M 0% +1% +1% Blank check company led by former Ooyala officers targeting a software company. GreenVision Acquisition (GRNVU) $50M $63M 0% +0% +1% Blank check company led by Shanghai dealmakers targeting healthcare firms outside of China. CHP Merger Corp. (CHPMU) $275M $338M 0% +1% +1% Blank check company led by a team from Concord Health Partners targeting the healthcare industry. Alpine REIT (PINE) $143M $173M -5% +0% +0% Single-tenant commercial net lease REIT formed by Consolidated-Tomoka. Amplitude Healthcare Acq. (AMHCU) $100M $125M 0% +0% +0% Blank check company formed by Avego and Metalmark Capital targeting healthcare in the US or Europe. Canaan (CAN) $90M $1,423M -10% +0% +0% Fabless designer of Bitcoin mining equipment.

3 Filings During the Week of November 18th, 2019 IssuerBusiness Deal Size Sector Lead Underwriter Genetron Holdings (GTH) $100M Health Care Credit Suisse Provides molecular profiling and diagnostics for cancer patients in China. Zhongchao (ZCMD) $15M Technology Network 1 Chinese internet platform providing medical information, education, and training. LIV Capital Acquisition (LIVKU) $60M SPAC EarlyBird Blank check company led by a team from LIV Capital targeting Mexico.

