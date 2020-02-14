US IPO Weekly Recap: The year's busiest slow week?

Six companies and five SPACs entered the public market raising about $2 billion. The week's deals mostly included uplistings, crosslistings, and micro-caps, with biotech Revolution Medicines (RVMD) soaring in the standout IPO of the week. Luxury shoemaker Cole Haan (CLHN) submitted an initial filing this week. The Renaissance Capital IPO Market Index is up 11.2% YTD compared to the S&P’s 4.4%, a strong sign for issuance in March.



Revolution Medicines priced at the high end of the upwardly-revised range, raising $238 million at a $1 billion market cap. The Third Rock-backed biotech developing cancer therapies based on RAS pathway protein inhibitors. It popped of 70% on its first day, continuing the trend of early-stage biotechs outperforming in the IPO market. Revolution Medicines finished up 66.5%.



Canadian trucking company TFI International (TFII) raised $200 million in its US debut at a $2.9 billion market cap. Already listed in Toronto, the company rose 7% on its first day listed in the US and finished up 8.8%.



Huize Holdings (HUIZ), a Chinese online insurance marketplace priced within the range to raise $55 million at a market cap of $572 million. The mostly pre-bought deal saw 60% of its offering purchased by just four outside investors. The company finished up 6%.



Three micro-cap deals pricedthis week. Trxade Group (MEDS), an online marketplace for pharmaceutical companies, raised $5 million at a market cap of $51 million. Healthy fast-casual restaurant chain Muscle Maker (GRIL) raised $8 million at a market cap of $37 million and asset monitoring provider Duos Technologies (DUOT) raised $8 million at a market cap of $19 million. Muscle Maker and Duos Technology will be excluded from our 2020 stats as they have market caps smaller than $50 million at the time of their IPO.



Five SPACs priced this week, led by the largest SPAC ever: Churchill Capital III (CCXX.U) which raised $1 billion at a market cap of $1.2 billion. The blank check company is led by former Citi executive Michael Klein, whose original SPAC Churchill Capital acquired Clarivate Analytics (CCC) in 2019,

and is up 118% since its IPO. Three of this week’s SPACs were Chinese, CITIC Capital Acquisition (CCAC.U; raised $240 million), Yunhong International (ZGYHU; $60 million), and Newborn Acquisition (NBACU; $50 million). Greenrose Acquisition (GNRSU) raised $150 million and is targeting the cannabis industry.





