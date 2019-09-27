IPOs
US IPO Weekly Recap: The wheels come off Peloton’s debut, Endeavor pulls IPO as the 3Q nears end

Just two companies went public this week, and one postponed hours before pricing. Five companies and two SPACs submitted initial filings.

The story of the week was Peloton (PTON); the fitness equipment retailer broke issue, opening at $27 after pricing at the high end of their range. It traded further down, ending the week down 13%. It raised $1.2 billion at a $9.6 billion valuation and raised an additional $100 million through a private placement with existing shareholder TCV.

Non-prime lender Oportun Financial (OPRT) priced its $94 million deal at the low end for a $425 million valuation. The company&rsquo;s use of fair value accounting makes it appear priced at a discount to its peer group, but with amortized cost accounting would likely be near or above the group pricing median. However, the stock
finished the week up 8%.&nbsp;

2 IPOs During the Week of September 23rd, 2019
IssuerBusiness Deal Size Market Cap at IPO Price vs. Midpoint First Day Return Return at 09/27
Oportun Financial (OPRT) $94M $425M -6% +8% +8%
Provides loans to low- or moderate-income consumers with limited credit history.
Peloton (PTON) $1,160M $9,554M 5% -11% -13%
Sells connected home fitness equipment and monthly class subscriptions.

Ecmoho BRP Group Progyny Beam&nbsp; Therapeutics MingZhu Logistics


Progyny (PGNY) $100M Financials JP Morgan
Provides fertility solutions and benefit programs for employer health plans.
Stable Road Acquisition (SRACU) $150M SPAC Cantor Fitz.
Blank check company focused on companies within the cannabis industry.
Union Acquisition II (LATNU) $175M SPAC Cantor Fitz.
Blank-check company targeting businesses in Latin America
Ecmoho (MOHO) $150M Technology UBS
Operates an online retail platform for non-medical health and wellness products in China.
BRP Group (BRP) $100M Financials JP Morgan
Provides insurance brokering and risk management services.

