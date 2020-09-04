US IPO Weekly Recap: The September IPO market kicks off with a quiet week

While there were no IPOs this past week, five SPACs went public ahead of the post-Labor Day rush.



Casdin Capital and Corvex Management’s SPAC CM Life Sciences (CMLFU) upsized to raise $385 million. Led by the firms’ founders, Eli Casdin and Keith Meister, the company plans to target the life science industry, specifically businesses in the life science tools, synthetic biology, and diagnostics fields.



Tech SPAC Tailwind Acquisition (TWND.U) raised $300 million. The company was formed by Chairman Philip Krim, co-founder and CEO of Casper (CSPR), which is down 24% from its February IPO. Venture capitalist Chris Hollod serves as CEO, and Tengram Capital Partners co-founder Matt Eby serves as CFO.



INSU Acquisition II (INAQU), the second blank check company formed by Cohen & Company and targeting the insurance industry, upsized to raise $200 million. Chairman Daniel Cohen and CEO John Butler serve in the same roles for Insurance Acquisition (INSU; +33% from IPO), which recently announced a merger agreement with Shift Technologies.



Boxer Capital’s warrantless SPAC BCTG Acquisition (BCTG) upsized to raise $145 million. The company is led by Boxer Capital co-founders Aaron Davis and Christopher Fuglesang, and plans to leverage its management team's experience and target a business in the biotechnology industry.



Life sciences SPAC HighCape Capital Acquisition (CAPAU) raised $100 million. Led by HighCape Capital co-founders, the company plans target the life sciences industry, specifically therapeutics, devices, diagnostics, medical information technology, agrisciences, and animal health.







14 IPOs and 11 SPACs submitted initial filings.



SMB services provider Thryv Holdings (THRY) filed for a direct listing on the Nasdaq. Rare disease biotech Orphazyme (ORPH) filed to raise $115 million. Avocado supplier Mission Produce (AVO), LNG services provider Hygo Energy Transition (HYGO), gene therapy biotech Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA), optical bonding company VIA optronics (VIAO), and oncology biotechs PMV Pharmaceuticals (PMVP) and Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD) all filed to raise $100 million. Ocular disease biotech Graybar Vision (GRAY) and medical device maker Pulmonx (LUNG) filed to raise $86 million. Plant-based beverage manufacturer Laird Superfood (LSF) filed to raise $40 million. Chinese real estate holding company Sancai Holding Group (SCIT) filed to raise $30 million. Chinese agriculture services provider Green Grass (QQCY) filed to raise $24 million, and micro-cap oncology biotech Lixte Biotechnology (LIXT) filed to raise $11 million.



Energy SPAC Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition (BOAC.U) filed to raise $700 million. Tech SPAC Reinvent Technology Partners (RTP.U) filed to raise $600 million. TPG’s two SPACs TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (PACE.U) and TPG Pace Beneficial Finance (TPGY.U) filed to raise $450 million and $350 million, respectively. Private equity firm’s SPAC Peridot Acquisition (PDAC.U), media SPAC Falcon Capital Acquisition (FCACU), and renewable energy SPAC ArcLight Clean Transition (ACTCU) all filed to raise $300 million. ACON Investments’ SPAC ACON S2 Acquisition (STWOU) filed to raise $250 million. Luxury brand SPAC Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (ASCL.RC) and Oaktree’s Oaktree Acquisition II (OACB.U) both filed to raise $225 million. Healthcare SPAC Blue Water Acquisition (BLUWU) filed to raise $50 million.







IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 9/3/20, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 54.8% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 6.9%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Zoom Video (ZM) and Uber (UBER). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 38.6% year-to-date, while the ACWX was down 4.2%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Xiaomi and Meituan-Dianping.

