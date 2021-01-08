US IPO Weekly Recap: The new year kicks off with 2 biotech IPOs and a tidal wave of SPACs

In a staggering start to 2021, two biotechs and 28 SPACs raised over $7.1 billion in the first week of the new year. Activity should remain high as new filings continued to flood the IPO pipeline.



Chinese cancer biotech Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL) priced above the range to raise $209 million at a $1.3 billion market cap. Gracell is developing CAR-T cell therapies for hematologic malignancies on its FasTCAR and TruUCAR platforms. Its FasTCAR candidate is currently in a Phase 1 trial for multiple myeloma, with data expected in the 2H21. Its TruUCAR candidate is currently in a Phase 1 trial for lymphoblastic leukemia, with data expected in 2022. Gracell finished up 32%.



Oncology biotech Cullinan Management (CGEM) further upsized and priced above the upwardly revised range to raise $250 million at a $953 million market cap. This biotech is developing a portfolio of therapies for a range of oncology targets. Cullinan Management’s lead candidate is currently in a Phase 1/2a trials for heavily pretreated non-small cell lung cancer and has shown some partial responses. Cullinan finished up 42%.



A record 28 blank check companies raised $6.7 billion this past week. In 2020, it took roughly 6 months for the same number of SPACs to come to market. The group was led by SoftBank’s SVF Investment Corporation (SVFAU), which raised $525 million to acquire a business in a technology-enabled sector, with an emphasis on artificial intelligence.







Five IPOs and seventeen SPACs submitted initial filings this past week. Carlyle-backed diagnostics provider Ortho Clinical (OCDX) filed to raise $800 million. Brazil’s alternative asset manager Vinci Partners (VINP), residential mortgage producer Home Point Capital (HMPT), and virtual communication platform ON24 (ONTF) each filed to raise $100 million. Medical device maker Cardiva Medical (CARD) filed to raise $75 million. Fourteen SPACs filed to raise over $3.9 billion. The group was led by Apollo’s second SPAC Apollo Strategic II (APGB.U), which filed to raise $400 million, and James Carpenter and Robert Mancini’s third SPAC RMG Acquisition III (RMGCU), which filed to raise $350 million.







IPO Market Snapshot



The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 1/7/2021, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 3.2% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 1.3%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Uber (UBER) and Peloton Interactive (PTON). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 0.4% year-to date, while the ACWX was up 3.0%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include SoftBank and Nexi.



