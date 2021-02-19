US IPO Weekly Recap: The IPO market takes its annual February break in a 1 IPO week
The IPO market took a break this week, with just one issuer raising $44 million. Blank check activity remained robust with 16 SPACs raising $3.4 billion. New filers continued to build the IPO pipeline, with 10 IPOs and 45 SPACs submitting initial filings.
Blockchain-based application developer GreenBox POS (GBOX) raised $44 million at a $407 million market cap in its Nasdaq uplisting. Unprofitable with lumpy growth, the company develops blockchain-based payment solutions for a range of industries with five current products. GreenBox finished up 36%.
16 blank check companies raised $3.4 billion this past week. The group was led by HGGC and Industry Ventures’ SPAC Pathfinder Acquisition (PFDRU), real estate firm’s Simon Property Group Acquisition (SPGS.U), tech-focused Tailwind International Acquisition (TWNI.U), and Cantor Fitzgerald’s sixth SPAC CF Acquisition VI (CFVIU), all of which raised $300 million.
|17 IPOs During the Week of February 15th, 2021
|Issuer
Business
|Deal
Size
|Market Cap
at IPO
|Price vs.
Midpoint
|First Day
Return
|Return
at 02/19
|GreenBox POS (GBOX)
|$44M
|$407M
|0%
|+36%
|+36%
|Developing blockchain-based payment solutions.
|Figure Acquisition I (FACA.U)
|$250M
|$357M
|0%
|+15%
|+15%
|Blank check company formed by Figure Technologies targeting fintech and financial services.
|New Vista Acquisition (NVSAU)
|$240M
|$300M
|0%
|+6%
|+14%
|Blank check company led by ex-Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg targeting emerging tech and aerospace and defense.
|FinServ Acquisition II (FSRXU)
|$265M
|$339M
|0%
|+12%
|+11%
|Second blank check company led by finance veterans targeting the fintech industry.
|FS Development II (FSII)
|$175M
|$224M
|0%
|+8%
|+10%
|Second blank check company formed by Foresite Capital targeting a healthcare business.
|Simon Property Acq. (SPGS.U)
|$300M
|$375M
|0%
|+10%
|+10%
|Blank check company formed by Simon Property Group.
|B. Riley Principal 150 (BRPMU)
|$150M
|$192M
|0%
|+8%
|+8%
|Third blank check company formed by diversified financial services firm B. Riley Financial.
|CF Acquisition VI (CFVIU)
|$300M
|$382M
|0%
|+7%
|+7%
|Sixth blank check company formed by Cantor Fitzgerald.
|Moringa Acquisition (MACAU)
|$100M
|$130M
|0%
|+7%
|+6%
|Blank check company targeting an Israel-related technology business.
|Tailwind Intl. Acq. (TWNI.U)
|$300M
|$375M
|0%
|+5%
|+5%
|Second blank check company co-formed by Casper CEO Philip Krim targeting international technology.
|Pathfinder Acquisition (PFDRU)
|$300M
|$375M
|0%
|+5%
|+5%
|Blank check company formed by HGGC and Industry Ventures targeting technology.
|Alpha Capital Acquisition (ASPCU)
|$200M
|$250M
|0%
|+5%
|+5%
|Blank check company targeting technology businesses in Latin America.
|ABG Acquisition I (ABGI)
|$131M
|$168M
|0%
|+3%
|+4%
|Blank check company formed by Ally Bridge Group targeting the healthcare sector.
|Medicus Sciences Acq. (MSACU)
|$80M
|$101M
|0%
|+3%
|+3%
|Blank check company targeting the medical technology sector.
|SportsTek Acquisition (SPTKU)
|$150M
|$188M
|0%
|+3%
|+3%
|Blank check company targeting the sports and related sectors.
|Kismet Acquisition Two (KAIIU)
|$200M
|$255M
|0%
|+2%
|+2%
|Second blank check company led by the former CEO of Russia's MegaFon targeting a European business.
|Kismet Acquisition Three (KIIIU)
|$250M
|$318M
|0%
|+2%
|+2%
|Third blank check company led by the former CEO of Russia's MegaFon targeting a European business.
10 IPOs submitted initial filings this past week. Pool equipment supplier Hayward Holdings (HAYW) filed for an estimated $500 million IPO. Fabric and crafts retailer JOANN (JOAN) filed for an estimated $400 million IPO. Precision medicine biotech Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX) filed to raise $125 million. Crafting machine producer Cricut (CRCT) and software startup Olo (OLO) both filed to raise $100 million. Neurological disease biotech Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH) filed to raise $86 million. Food packaging producer Karat Packaging (KRT) filed to raise $75 million. Cancer biotech Gain Therapeutics (GANX) filed to raise $40 million. 3D meat printing technology developer Meat-Tech 3D (MITC) filed to raise $29 million. Merchant software provider AppTech (APCX) filed to raise $15 million.
45 SPACs submitted initial filings led by Elliott Management's first and second SPACs Elliott Opportunity I (EOIU.RC) and Elliott Opportunity II (EOIIU.RC), which filed to raise $1 billion and $500 million respectively.
|55 Filings During the Week of February 15th, 2021
|Issuer
Business
|Deal
Size
|Sector
|Lead
Underwriter
|B Capital Technology Opp. (BCTAU)
|$300M
|SPAC
|Credit Suisse
|Blank check company formed by B Capital Group targeting transformational tech.
|Bannix Acquisition (BANXU.RC)
|$100M
|SPAC
|I-Bankers
|Blank check company targeting a B2B enterprise software business.
|CF Acquisition VII (CFFSU)
|$175M
|SPAC
|Cantor Fitz.
|Seventh blank check company formed by Cantor Fitzgerald.
|CF Acquisition VIII (CFFEU)
|$200M
|SPAC
|Cantor Fitz.
|Eighth blank check company formed by Cantor Fitzgerald.
|Elliott Opportunity I (EOIU.RC)
|$1,000M
|SPAC
|Credit Suisse
|Blank check company formed by Elliott Management targeting technology.
|Elliott Opportunity II (EOIIU.RC)
|$500M
|SPAC
|Credit Suisse
|Second blank check company formed by Elliott Management targeting technology.
|Fortress Value Acq. IV (FVIV.U)
|$600M
|SPAC
|Deutsche Bank
|Fifth blank check company formed by executives at Fortress Investment Group.
|Gain Therapeutics (GANX)
|$40M
|Health Care
|BTIG
|Preclinical biotech developing small molecule therapies for lysosomal storage disorders.
|Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH)
|$86M
|Health Care
|Citi
|Phase 1 biotech formed by Arena Pharmaceuticals developing medicines for neurological diseases.
|MSD Acquisition (MSDAU)
|$500M
|SPAC
|Goldman
|Blank check company formed by MSD Partners.
|Ocelot Acquisition (OACAU)
|$250M
|SPAC
|BMO
|SPAC focused on the e-commerce, transportation & logistics industries.
|Olo (OLO)
|$100M
|Technology
|Goldman
|Provides a SaaS platform to restaurants for online ordering and delivery.
|Pine Technology Acq. (PTOC.U)
|$300M
|SPAC
|Cantor Fitz.
|Blank check company formed by past and present AmTrust Financial executives and Stone Point Capital.
|Plum Acquisition I (PLMIU)
|$300M
|SPAC
|Goldman
|Blank check company formed by former VEON and Xerox CEO.
|Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX)
|$125M
|Health Care
|SVB Leerink
|Phase 1 biotech developing precision antibody therapies for IBD and related diseases.
|TPB Acquisition (TPBAU)
|$250M
|SPAC
|Barclays
|Blank check company formed by venture foundry The Production Board targeting sustainable businesses.
|TradeUP Acquisition (UPTDU)
|$40M
|SPAC
|Tiger Brokers
|Blank check company targeting technology businesses operating in various sectors.
|Forest Road Acq. II (FRXB.U)
|$300M
|SPAC
|Morgan Stanley
|Second blank check company formed by Forest Road targeting TMT businesses.
|Frontier Acquisition (FRONU)
|$200M
|SPAC
|Credit Suisse
|Blank check company targeting the biotechnology sector.
|Karat Packaging (KRT)
|$75M
|Materials
|Stifel
|Produces single-use food packaging.
|Meat-Tech 3D (MITC)
|$29M
|Consumer Staples
|HC Wainwright
|Developing cultured meat products using proprietary 3D bioprinting technology.
|Northern Genesis III (NGC.U)
|$150M
|SPAC
|Morgan Stanley
|Blank check company targeting sustainability and societal infrastructure.
|Soar Technology Acq. (FLYA.U)
|$250M
|SPAC
|JP Morgan
|Blank check company led by travel entrepreneur Joe Poulin targeting tech-enabled businesses.
|Software Acquisition III (SWAGU)
|$200M
|SPAC
|Jefferies
|Third blank check company led by former Ooyala officers targeting a software company.
|Supernova Partners III (STRE.U)
|$250M
|SPAC
|JP Morgan
|Third blank check company formed by a Zillow co-founder and other entrepreneur and investment veterans.
|Trine II Acquisition (TRAQ.U)
|$425M
|SPAC
|Morgan Stanley
|Second SPAC led by Leo Hindery targeting the TMT industries.
|Twist Investment (TWIC.U)
|$175M
|SPAC
|Deutsche Bank
|Blank check company formed by the founder of Twist Capital targeting the tech sector.
|VIDA FLaSH Acquisitions (FLSHU)
|$175M
|SPAC
|Goldman
|Blank check company targeting the US healthcare industry.
|Advancit Acquisition I (AACOU)
|$350M
|SPAC
|Citi
|Blank check company targeting media and technology.
|Alpha Partners Tech (APTMU)
|$250M
|SPAC
|Citi
|Blank check company targeting technology.
|dMY Technology Group IV (DMYQ.U)
|$250M
|SPAC
|Goldman
|Fourth blank check company formed by Niccolo de Masi and Harry You targeting an app business.
|European Biotech Acq. (EBAU.RC)
|$100M
|SPAC
|Credit Suisse
|Blank check company formed by LSP targeting the life sciences industry in Europe.
|FG New America Acq. II (FGNB.U)
|$225M
|SPAC
|ThinkEquity
|Blank check company led by former TD Ameritrade Chairman Joseph Moglia.
|Forum Merger IV (FMIVU)
|$300M
|SPAC
|Jefferies
|Fourth blank check company formed by SPAC veterans David Boris and Marshall Kiev.
|Glenfarne Merger (GGMCU)
|$250M
|SPAC
|Mizuho
|Blank check company formed by Glenfarne Group targeting energy transition and electrification.
|Hayward Holdings (HAYW)
|$500M
|Consumer Discretionary
|BofA
|Leading supplier of pool equipment and systems.
|InterPrivate II Acq. (IPVA.U)
|$200M
|SPAC
|Morgan Stanley
|Second blank check company backed by merchant bank InterPrivate and led by founder Ahmed Fattouh.
|InterPrivate III (IPVF.U)
|$200M
|SPAC
|Morgan Stanley
|Third blank check company backed by InterPrivate targeting financial services.
|InterPrivate IV (IPVIU)
|$250M
|SPAC
|Morgan Stanley
|Fourth blank check company backed by InterPrivate targeting technology, media, and telecom.
|Sandbridge X2 (SBII.U)
|$200M
|SPAC
|Citi
|Second blank check company formed by Sandbridge Capital targeting a consumer business.
|Shelter Acquisition (SHQAU)
|$200M
|SPAC
|Citi
|Blank check company targeting real estate technology or proptech.
|Stratim Cloud Acquisition (SCAQ.U)
|$250M
|SPAC
|BofA
|Blank check company led by the founder of SonicWALL targeting software.
|Tailwind Two Acquisition (TTAU.RC)
|$300M
|SPAC
|Jefferies
|Third blank check company formed by Casper CEO Philip Krim targeting a technology business.
|Warburg Pincus Cap. I-A (WPCA.U)
|$250M
|SPAC
|Citi
|Blank check company formed by Warburg Pincus.
|Warburg Pincus Cap. I-B (WPCB.U)
|$500M
|SPAC
|Citi
|Second blank check company formed by Warburg Pincus.
|Aldel Financial (ADF.U)
|$200M
|SPAC
|ThinkEquity
|Blank check company formed by Fortress Investment Group co-founder Robert Kauffman.
|AppTech (APCX)
|$15M
|Technology
|---
|Provides merchant services software to SMBs.
|Cricut (CRCT)
|$100M
|Consumer Discretionary
|Goldman
|Makes smart machines used for crafting and DIY.
|JOANN (JOAN)
|$400M
|Consumer Discretionary
|BofA
|Multi-channel fabric and crafts retailer with about 860 stores.
|Just Another Acquisition (JAAC)
|$60M
|SPAC
|Ladenburg
|Blank check company formed by the Managing Partner of Broadband Capital Partners.
|M3-Brigade Acquisition II (MBAC.U)
|$300M
|SPAC
|Cantor Fitz.
|Second blank check company formed by turnaround veteran Mohsin Meghji.
|Maquia Capital Acq. (MAQCU)
|$200M
|SPAC
|Kingswood Cap. Mkts.
|Blank check company targeting tech-focused middle market and emerging growth businesses in North America.
|SilverSPAC (SLVR.U)
|$250M
|SPAC
|Goldman
|Blank check company targeting the proptech and fintech sectors.
|Spring Valley Acq. II (SVIIU)
|$200M
|SPAC
|Citi
|Second blank check company formed by Pearl Energy Investment Management targeting the sustainability industry.
|Vector Acquisition II (VAQCU)
|$400M
|SPAC
|Deutsche Bank
|Second blank check company formed by Vector Capital targeting the tech industry.
