US IPO Weekly Recap: The IPO market takes its annual February break in a 1 IPO week

The IPO market took a break this week, with just one issuer raising $44 million. Blank check activity remained robust with 16 SPACs raising $3.4 billion. New filers continued to build the IPO pipeline, with 10 IPOs and 45 SPACs submitting initial filings.



Blockchain-based application developer GreenBox POS (GBOX) raised $44 million at a $407 million market cap in its Nasdaq uplisting. Unprofitable with lumpy growth, the company develops blockchain-based payment solutions for a range of industries with five current products. GreenBox finished up 36%.



16 blank check companies raised $3.4 billion this past week. The group was led by HGGC and Industry Ventures’ SPAC Pathfinder Acquisition (PFDRU), real estate firm’s Simon Property Group Acquisition (SPGS.U), tech-focused Tailwind International Acquisition (TWNI.U), and Cantor Fitzgerald’s sixth SPAC CF Acquisition VI (CFVIU), all of which raised $300 million.







10 IPOs submitted initial filings this past week. Pool equipment supplier Hayward Holdings (HAYW) filed for an estimated $500 million IPO. Fabric and crafts retailer JOANN (JOAN) filed for an estimated $400 million IPO. Precision medicine biotech Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX) filed to raise $125 million. Crafting machine producer Cricut (CRCT) and software startup Olo (OLO) both filed to raise $100 million. Neurological disease biotech Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH) filed to raise $86 million. Food packaging producer Karat Packaging (KRT) filed to raise $75 million. Cancer biotech Gain Therapeutics (GANX) filed to raise $40 million. 3D meat printing technology developer Meat-Tech 3D (MITC) filed to raise $29 million. Merchant software provider AppTech (APCX) filed to raise $15 million.



45 SPACs submitted initial filings led by Elliott Management's first and second SPACs Elliott Opportunity I (EOIU.RC) and Elliott Opportunity II (EOIIU.RC), which filed to raise $1 billion and $500 million respectively.







IPO Market Snapshot



The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 2/18/2021, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 12.8% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 4.2%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Uber (UBER) and Zoom Video Communications (ZM). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 8.5% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 6.3%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include SoftBank and TeamViewer.



