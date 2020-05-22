IPOs
SLQT

US IPO Weekly Recap: The IPO market picks up before Memorial Day

Contributor
Renaissance Capital Renaissance Capital
Published

An insurance platform and a medical device company went public this past week, both of which upsized their deals and priced above the range. Two SPACs also went public. The IPO market is continuing to open up, and an uptick in filings is setting the stage for a potentially busy June.



SelectQuote (SLQT), which distributes Medicare Advantage and other insurance products, raised $570 million at a $3.3 billion market cap in the largest IPO since early March. The company, which sees the majority of its earnings from Medicare Advantage and Supplement plans, had revenue growth of 44% in the FY19 and 48% in the fiscal YTD. SelectQuote finished up 33%.



Inari Medical (NARI), a maker of medical devices for venous diseases and blood clot removal, priced above its upwardly revised range to raise $156 million at a $1 billion market cap. The company is fast-growing and profitable, and operates in a hot space with a multi-billion-dollar market opportunity. Inari finished up 124% on its first day trading.


Glenview Capital's healthcare-focused SPAC Longview Acquisition (LGVWU) raised $360 million, and B. Riley Principal Merger II (BMRGU) raised $175 million to acquire a company with an enterprise value between $400 million and $1 billion.


4 IPOs During the Week of May 18th, 2020
Issuer
Business		 Deal
Size		 Market Cap
at IPO		 Price vs.
Midpoint		 First Day
Return		 Return
at 05/22
Inari Medical (NARI) $156M $1,027M 27% +124% +124%
Makes minimally invasive medical devices for venous diseases.
SelectQuote (SLQT) $570M $3,317M 11% +35% +33%
Distributes Medicare Advantage and other insurance products.
Longview Acquisition (LGVWU) $360M $435M 0% +0% +0%
Blank check company formed by executives at healthcare-focused hedge fund Glenview Capital.
B. Riley Merger II (BMRGU) $175M $232M 0% +0% +0%
Second blank check company formed by diversified financial services firm B. Riley Financial.


Sign up for a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro. Follow us on Twitter (@IPOtweet) and register for our updates on the IPO market.


Vroom (VRM), an online marketplace for used cars, filed for an estimated $300 million IPO. Burning Rock Biotech (BNR) a Chinese biotech using DNA-sequencing to select cancer therapies, and inflammatory disease biotech Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI) both filed to raise $100 million. Preclinical biotechs Avidity Biosciences (RNA) and Vaxcyte (PCVX) and Royalty Pharma (RPHA.RC), a company which buys royalty interests from biopharmas, all filed to raise $100 million as well. Preclinical gene therapy biotech Generation Bio (GBIO) filed to raise $125 million.

Two SPACs, Hudson Executive Capital's Hudson Investment (HECCU) and Perceptive Advisors' ARYA Sciences Acquisition II (ARYBU) filed to raise $300 million and $125 million, respectively. Hudson Executive Investment is targeting fintech or healthcare business, and ARYA Sciences Acquisition II is focused on the healthcare industry.


9 Filings During the Week of May 18th, 2020
Issuer
Business		 Deal
Size		 Sector Lead
Underwriter
Avidity Biosciences (RNA) $100M Health Care Cowen
Preclinical biotech developing antibody therapies for muscle disorders.
Burning Rock Biotech (BNR) $100M Health Care Morgan Stanley
Provides DNA sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests in China.
Generation Bio (GBIO) $125M Health Care JP Morgan
Preclinical biotech developing gene therapies for rare diseases.
Royalty Pharma (RPHA.RC) $100M Health Care JP Morgan
Buys royalty interests in marketed and late-stage biopharmas.
Vaxcyte (PCVX) $100M Health Care BofA
Preclinical biotech developing pneumococcal vaccines.
Hudson Investment (HECCU) $300M SPAC Citi
Blank company formed by Hudson Executive Capital targeting fintech or healthcare.
ARYA Sci Acquisition II (ARYBU) $125M SPAC Jefferies
Second healthcare-focused blank check company formed by Perceptive Advisors.
AMT (AMTI) $100M Health Care BofA
Phase 1 biotech developing novel oral therapies for inflammatory diseases.
Vroom (VRM) $300M Technology Goldman
Online used car marketplace.


Sign up for a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro. Follow us on Twitter (@IPOtweet) and register for our updates on the IPO market.



IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 5/21/20, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 14.9% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was down 8.7%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Uber (UBER) and Spotify (SPOT). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 4.4% year-to-date, while the ACWX was down 17.5%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Adyen and Meituan-Dianping.The article US IPO Weekly Recap: The IPO market picks up before Memorial Day originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.

Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SLQT

Latest IPOs Videos

    Inari Medical, Inc. Rings the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell in Celebration of its IPO

    Inari Medical, Inc. rang the Nasdaq Opening Bell remotely from across the world. Bill Hoffman, CEO, rang the Opening Bell alongside employees in a virtual bell ringing ceremony.

    9 hours ago

    Renaissance Capital

    Learn More

    More from Renaissance Capital


    Explore IPOs

    Explore

    Most Popular