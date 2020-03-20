The IPO market showed little activity, with no launches or pricings. The silver lining for IPO investors is thatthe IPO market tends to outperform following a shutdown. A few filings are keeping IPO market alive, as a Chinese issuer, a biotech, and a SPAC submitted initial filings.



Phase 1/2 biotech Keros Therapeutics (KROS) filed to raise $86 million. The company’s most advanced candidate KER-050, an engineered ligand trap being developed for treatment of low blood cell counts, yielded positive topline results in a Phase 1 trial for myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and myelofibrosis. It is expected to initiate a Phase 2 trial for MDS in the 1H20.



UTime (UTME) filed to raise $22 million. The Chinese company makes mobile devices and targets emerging markets such as India, South Asia, and Africa. The company is led by CEO Minfei Bao, who owns 97% of the pre-IPO shares.





Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition (SOAC.U), a SPAC targeting a sustainable industrial business, filed to raise $300 million. The blank check company is led by former GenOn Energy executive Scott Leonard and private equity veteran Scott Honour.









IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 3/19/20, the Renaissance IPO Index was down 25.4% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 had a loss of 25.4%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Spotify (SPOT) and Uber (UBER). The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 21.7% year-to-date, while the ACWX was down 31.5%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include SoftBank and Adyen.The article US IPO Weekly Recap: The IPO market limps on with 3 new filings originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.