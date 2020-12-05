US IPO Weekly Recap: The IPO market is taught a thing or two in an 8 IPO week

The first week of the December IPO market saw eight IPOs and ten SPACs raise $3.9 billion, led by Chinese education technology group 17 Education (YQ). Filing activity continued to slow as we near the end of 2020, with one IPO and eight SPACs submitting initial filings.



Chinese education technology group 17 Education & Technology Group (YQ) priced at the midpoint to raise $288 million at a $2.2 billion market cap. The company provides online K-12 tutoring services and smart classroom solutions. Although COVID-19 has accelerated growth and the adoption of online education tools, the surge may not be sustainable in the long term. 17 Education finished up 1%.



Oncology biotech Silverback Therapeutics (SBTX) upsized and priced above the range to raise $242 million at a $758 million market cap. This HER+-focused biotech is developing tissue targeted therapeutics that pair proprietary payloads with monoclonal antibodies. Its sole clinical candidate recently began a Phase 1 trial, with interim data expected in the 2H21. Silverback finished up 19%.



Preclinical biotech Kinnate Biopharma (KNTE) upsized and priced above the range to raise $240 million at a $933 million market cap. Kinnate is developing small molecule kinase inhibitors for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its lead candidate is a RAF inhibitor for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, and the company expects to file an IND for the candidate in the 1H21. Kinnate finished up 117%.



Protein analysis tool developer Seer (SEER) upsized and priced above the range to raise $175 million at a $1.3 billion market cap. Seer provides protein analysis testing for biomedical research through its proprietary engineered nanoparticle technology. The company has yet to generate product revenue, though it expects to begin commercialization in 2021/2022. Seer finished up 197%.



Chronic disease biotech Sigilon Therapeutics (SGTX) upsized and priced at the midpoint to raise $126 million at a $598 million market cap. Sigilon's lead candidate is designed to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with Hemophilia A. The candidate takes the form of a surgically implanted sphere and recently began a Phase 1/2 trial. Sigilon finished up 93%.



Two companies completed uplistings on the Nasdaq. Radio system provider Ondas (ONDS) raised $30 million at a $386 million market cap and finished up 3%. Ammunition manufacturer AMMO Inc. (POWW) raised $18 million at a $124 million market cap and finished up 20%.



Canadian SaaS platform Docebo (DCBO) upsized to raise $144 million at a $1.5 billion market cap in its Nasdaq cross-listing. Currently listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DCBO), Docebo provides software for professional training to over 2,000 companies across North America and Europe. It finished up 4%.



Ten blank check companies raised $2.6 billion this past week led by former NYSE President Tom Farley’s second SPAC Far Peak Acquisition (FPAC.U), which raised $550 million to acquire a fintech business.







Sign up for a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro. Follow us on Twitter (@IPOtweet) and register for our updates on the IPO market.







One IPO and eight SPACs submitted initial filings this past week. Multi-channel pet care retailer Petco (WOOF) filed for an estimated $800 million IPO. ION Investment Group’s SPAC ScION Tech Growth I (SCOAU) filed to raise $500 million. Corner Venture’s tech-focused Corner Growth Acquisition (COOLU) filed to raise $300 million. TMT and fintech-focused SPAC Golden Falcon Acquisition (GFX.U) filed to raise $250 million. ESG-focused Seven Oaks Acquisition (SVOKU) and US medical technology SPAC MedTech Acquisition (MTACU) both filed to raise $200 million. Orthopedic and spine industry SPAC Viveon Health Acquisition (VHAQ.U) filed to raise $179 million. Hospitality industry SPAC Ventoux CCM Acquisition (VTAQU) filed to raise $150 million. Consumer goods-focused SPAC Ackrell SPAC Partners I (ACKIU) filed to raise $100 million







Sign up for a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro. Follow us on Twitter (@IPOtweet) and register for our updates on the IPO market.





IPO Market Snapshot



The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 12/3/20, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 108.3% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 13.5%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Moderna (MRNA) and Uber (UBER). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 40.7% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 7.2%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Meituan-Dianping and SoftBank.



The article US IPO Weekly Recap: The IPO market is taught a thing or two in an 8 IPO week originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.