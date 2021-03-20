US IPO Weekly Recap: The IPO market heats up in an 11 IPO week

The IPO market stayed busy this past week, with 11 IPOs raising $3.0 billion. The week’s IPOs were joined by 24 SPACs that raised $8.4 billion. New filers continued to fill the IPO pipeline, with 8 IPOs and 46 SPACs submitting initial filings.



Chinese IoT platform developer Tuya (TUYA) priced above the range to raise $915 million at an $11.8 billion market cap. Tuya offers a PaaS and SaaS to business and developers to develop, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services. Fast growing but unprofitable, the company saw its IoT PaaS revenue nearly double in the FY20. Tuya finished up 20%.



Restaurant SaaS platform Olo (OLO) priced above the upwardly revised range to raise $450 million at a $4.6 billion market cap. Olo provides order management software to large chain restaurants to manage orders, process payments, and facilitate delivery. Olo is profitable, and it has many multi-year enterprise-wide agreements with more opportunities for expansion. Olo finished up 19%.



Cancer biotech Instil Bio (TIL) priced at the high end to raise $320 million at a $2.8 billion market cap. This clinical stage biopharmaceutical company is developing autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) for cell therapies in the treatment of cancer. The company expected to initiate a Phase 2 trial of its lead TIL candidate for the treatment of melanoma in the 2H21. Instil Bio finished up 32%.



Natural gas E&P Vine Energy (VEI) offered more shares but priced below the range to raise $301 million at a $1.0 billion market cap. This Blackstone-backed E&P company has a net acreage of 125,000 in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. Despite maintaining positive earnings and free cash flow in 2020, growth is expected to slow in 2021. Vine Energy finished flat.



Luxury wine producer The Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA) priced at the midpoint to raise $300 million at a $1.8 billion market cap. Duckhorn is a pure play producer of luxury wines with a portfolio of ten brands that is sells through wholesale distributors and retailers, as well as direct to consumer. Despite fluctuations in costs based on harvest yields, the company has maintained strong EBITDA margins. Duckhorn finished up 27%.



Low-cost airline Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) priced above the range to raise $218 million at a $1.5 billion market cap. This airline offers low cost flights to primarily leisure markets and family customers, but also offers charter flights to customers such as casino operators, the US DoD, and college sports teams. With positive EBITDA margins throughout 2020, the company has secured an Amazon contract that provides high-margin revenue. Sun Country finished up 42%.



Chinese inflammatory disease biotech Connect Biopharma (CNTB) upsized and priced at the high end to raise $191 million at a $949 million market cap. This Phase 2 biotech is developing therapies for the treatment of T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. Its lead candidate is currently in a Phase 2b trial for atopic dermatitis, with top-line results expected in the 2H21. Connect Biopharma finished up 9%.



Microbiome therapy biotech Finch Therapeutics Group (FNCH) upsized and priced at the high end to raise $128 million at an $819 million market cap. Finch is developing orally administered therapeutics to correct dysbiosis and the diseases that emerge from it. Its lead candidate is being developed to treat Clostridioides difficile infection and reported positive topline data from its first pivotal trial. Finch Therapeutics finished up 25%.



Cannabis finance REIT AFC Gamma (AFCG) raised $119 million at a $240 million market cap. This commercial mortgage REIT is focused on providing financing within the cannabis industry. It plans to issue regular quarterly distributions of all or substantially all of its REIT taxable income. AFC Gamma finished up 21%.



Lysosomal storage disorder biotech Gain Therapeutics (GANX) priced at the midpoint to raise $40 million at a $129 million market cap. This preclinical biotech is developing small molecule therapies for the treatment of protein misfolding diseases, starting with lysosomal storage disorders. Gain Therapeutics expects to begin preparing IND submissions in 2021. Gain Therapeutics finished up 11%.



Chinese home goods seller Jowell Global (JWEL) raised $26 million at a $174 million market cap. This direct sales company offers cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products from its own brand, as well as from third party sellers. Jowell Global is fast-growing and profitable, and finished up 5%.



24 blank check companies raised $8.4 billion this past week. The group was led by KKR and former Gap CEO Glenn Murphy’s SPAC KKR Acquisition I (KAHC.U), which raised $1.2 billion.







8 IPOs submitted initial filings this past week. Digital advertising platform DoubleVerify (DV) filed to raise $500 million. Senior-focused healthcare platform agilon health (AGL), specialty insurer Fortegra (FRF), Swiss Phase 3 biotech VectivBio Holding (VECT), rare disease biotech Reneo Pharmaceuticals (RPHM), and cybersecurity training platform KnowBe4 (KNBE) all filed to raise $100 million. Food safety product developer Save Foods (SVFD) filed to raise $15 million. Online betting SaaS provider Golden Matrix Group (GMGI) filed to raise $10 million.



45 SPACs submitted initial filings led by Michael Klein and Sam Altman’s SPAC AltC Acquisition (ALCC.U), which filed to raise $1 billion, and True Wind Capital’s sixth SPAC Brigantine Acquisition (BVAU.RC), which filed to raise $600 million.







IPO Market Snapshot



The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 3/18/2021, the Renaissance IPO Index was down 3.1% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 4.2%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Uber (UBER) and Zoom Video Communications (ZM). The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 0.8% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 4.6%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include SoftBank and Nexi.



