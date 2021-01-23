US IPO Weekly Recap: The IPO market has no time to RLX in a 6 IPO week

The 2021 IPO market continued gaining momentum this past week as six IPOs and 14 SPACs raised $6.2 billion. The IPO pipeline remained active as well, with 36 new filings from IPOs and SPACs combined.



China’s leading e-cigarette brand RLX Technology (RLX) priced above the range to raise $1.4 billion at an $18.6 billion market cap. RLX Technology produces e-vapor products under the brand RELX and sells these products in over 250 cities across China. With a 63% market share in closed-system e-vapor products in China, RLX has seen explosive revenue growth. RLX finished up 146%.



Brazilian private equity firm Patria Investments (PAX) priced above the range to raise $512 million at a $2.3 billion market cap. Patria Investments is a leading alternative asset manager in Brazil with $14.4 billion in AUM at the end of 2020. Although the firm is exposed to highly volatile FX, it has industry-leading margins and is benefiting from historically low interest rates. The company plans to pay out 85% of distributable earnings. Patria finished up 17%.



Mytheresa Group (MYTE) upsized and priced at the high end to raise $407 million at a $2.2 billion market cap. This global e-commerce platform operates in the luxury fashion space, offering products from 200 brands, which include some of the biggest names in fashion. Despite operating in a highly competitive market, the company has seen stable growth with a double-digit sales CAGR since the FY16. Mytheresa finished up 30%.



Dream Finders Homes (DFH) priced below the midpoint to raise $125 million at a $1.2 billion market cap. This Florida-based homebuilder designs, builds, and sells single-family, first-time and second-time move-up homes in high growth markets. Led by an experienced management team, the company has seen strong growth and expanded its EBITDA margin in the 9mo20. Dream Finders finished up 65%.



Renewable energy firm Montauk Renewables (MNTK) priced above the range to raise $26 million at a $1.2 billion market cap. This energy company specializes in recovering and processing biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources for use in the transportation industry. Montauk Renewables finished up 38%.



Chinese steel manufacturer Huadi International (HUDI) priced at the high end to raise $25 million at a $106 million market cap. Huadi manufactures industrial stainless steel seamless pipes and tube products with extensive distribution facilities spread throughout twenty provinces in China. Huadi International finished down 11%.



14 blank check companies raised $3.7 billion this past week. The group was led by Liberty Media’s SPAC Liberty Media Acquisition (LMACU), which raised $500 million to acquire a business in the TMT and entertainment industries.







11 IPOs and 25 SPACs submitted initial filings this past week. Signify Health (SGF), which provides a value-based billing platform for in-home and bundled health services, filed for an estimated $500 million IPO. Diagnostic test developer Talis Biomedical (TLIS) filed to raise $150 million. Phase 1 cancer biotech Adagene (ADAG) filed to raise $125 million. Communication service provider Cloopen Group (RAAS), orthobiologic products seller Bioventus (BVS), and oncology genomic testing provider Decipher Biosciences (DECI) each filed to raise $100 million. Hearing disorder biotech Decibel Therapeutics (DCBL) filed to raise $75 million. Cancer immunotherapy biotech NexImmune (NEXI) filed to raise $86 million. Cell therapy developer Longeveron (LGVN) and Chinese shopping mall operator Tony Fun (TONY) both filed to raise $30 million. Phase 2 COVID biotech Biophytis (BPTS) filed to raise $15 million.



25 SPACs filed to raise $6.4 billion. The group was led by computation and healthcare-focused SPAC Compute Health Acquisition (CPUH.U), which filed to raise $750 million, and The Gores Group’s seventh SPAC Gores Holdings VII (GSEVU), which filed to raise $400 million.







IPO Market Snapshot



The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 1/21/2021, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 8.4% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 2.6%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Uber (UBER) and Peloton Interactive (PTON). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 5.3% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 5.1%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include SoftBank and China Feihe.



