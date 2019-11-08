US IPO Weekly Recap: Small Chinese and healthcare deals price down in an 8-IPO week

Eight small companies and four SPACs entered the public market this past week. Continuing a 4Q trend, all eight deals priced below the midpoint; the average IPO priced 11% below the midpoint, traded up 1% on its first day, and finished the week up 3%. Four of the eight had significant insider buying. Two companies postponed their US listings, including GFL’s $1.9 billion attempt at the largest Canadian IPO ever. Two companies and one SPAC submitted initial filings.
Three Chinese issuers completed IPOs this past week, led by real estate company Q&K International (QK). After cutting its share offering nearly in half, Q&K raised $46 million at an $826 million market cap. The company is highly unprofitable and its growth has slowed in 2019, but its established portfolio makes it the #1 player in Shanghai; Q&K finished up 12%. Online media publisher 36KR Holdings (KRKR) slashed its deal size by 62% before pricing to raise a fully covered $20 million at a $581 million market cap before finishing down 10% as the week’s worst performer. Health and wellness retailer ECMOHO (MOHO) raised $44 million at a $342 million market cap and finished up 1%.
California bank Silvergate Capital (SI) raised $40 million in its downsized offering to command a $229 million market cap. The company has first-mover advantage targeting customers in the digital currency space, which should continue to support its solid growth. Silvergate Capital finished the week up 9%.
Phase 3 oral mucositis biotech Galera Therapeutics (GRTX) raised $60 million in the week’s largest deal to command a $317 million market cap; it finished the week flat. Micro-cap brain cancer biotech CNS Pharmaceuticals (CNSP) raised $9 million and finished up 14%.
German diagnostics provider Centogene (CNTG) raised $56 million, more than half of which was covered by insiders, to command a $289 million market cap. Unprofitable with concentrated revenue from its top customer, Centogene quickly broke issue and finished the week down 7%. Micro-cap medical device company TELA Bio (TELA) raised $52 million and finished up 3%.
GFL Environmental (GFL), North America’s fourth-largest diversified waste management firm, postponed its $1.9 billion IPO as investors balked at its proposed valuation and high debt level. Micro-cap mucositis biotech Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR) postponed its IPO for the second time.
|12 IPOs During the Week of November 4th, 2019
|IssuerBusiness
|Deal Size
|Market Cap at IPO
|Price vs. Midpoint
|First Day Return
|Return at 11/08
|CNS Pharmaceuticals (CNSP)
|$9M
|$67M
|-11%
|+14%
|+14%
|Early stage biotech developing therapies for brain cancer and other CNS tumors.
|Q&K International (QK)
|$46M
|$826M
|-6%
|+4%
|+12%
|Renovates and sub-leases apartments in Chinese cities.
|Silvergate Capital (SI)
|$40M
|$229M
|-14%
|+4%
|+9%
|California commercial bank with a focus on digital currency businesses.
|TELA Bio (TELA)
|$52M
|$142M
|-13%
|+3%
|+3%
|Sells soft tissue implants used in hernia repair and reconstructive surgery.
|ECMOHO (MOHO)
|$44M
|$342M
|-9%
|+1%
|+1%
|Operates online stores for health and wellness brands in China.
|Stable Road Acquisition (SRACU)
|$150M
|$193M
|0%
|+1%
|+1%
|Blank check company focused on companies within the cannabis industry.
|LGL Systems Acquisition (DFNSU)
|$150M
|$181M
|0%
|+0%
|+0%
|Blank check company led by Marc Gabelli and the co-founder of L3 Technologies targeting the defense industry.
|Juniper Industrial (JIH.U)
|$300M
|$375M
|0%
|+0%
|+0%
|Blank check company led by past and present Honeywell executives targeting a North American industrial business.
|Galera Therapeutics (GRTX)
|$60M
|$317M
|-20%
|+0%
|+0%
|Phase 3 biotech developing treatments for radiotherapy-induced oral mucositis.
|Merida Merger I (MCMJU)
|$120M
|$146M
|0%
|+0%
|+0%
|Blank check company formed by Merida Capital Partners targeting the cannabis industry.
|Centogene (CNTG)
|$56M
|$289M
|-7%
|-11%
|-7%
|Provides genetic tests for rare disease diagnostics and drug development.
|36KR Holdings (KRKR)
|$20M
|$581M
|-9%
|-10%
|-10%
|Online media publisher focused on New Economy companies in China.
